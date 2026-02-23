Registration Open for 2026 Twilight Tattoo Season

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera | Soldiers from The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform for Twilight Tattoo in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. The ceremony was hosted by Colonel Bruce R. Pulver, Leader and Commander of The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own”. U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, May 21, 2025. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington (MDW) has officially opened ticket registration for the 2026 Twilight Tattoo season! Presented on select Wednesdays from late April through July at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, Twilight Tattoo is a live-action military experience which includes historical reenactments, ceremonial demonstrations and musical performances.

The Soldiers who perform in each Twilight Tattoo show are members of The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), which includes The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Drill Team, and the Presidential Salute Battery.

“Twilight Tattoo is always an exciting opportunity for the public to interact with the Army,” said Paul Hadwiger, Twilight Tattoo Program Manager at MDW.

“This year’s show will focus on the significance of the U.S. flag and the contributions the Army has made to the U.S. as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation.”

Twilight Tattoo is appropriate for school-aged children and enjoyable for people of all ages. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

“Twilight Tattoo really has a two-fold mission: on the one hand, it’s an opportunity for us to showcase the Army, its missions and its people to the American public. On the other hand, it provides an opportunity for the public to meet our Soldiers,” said Joshua Buck, Deputy Director and Chief of Strategic Outreach at MDW and Twilight Tattoo Executive Producer. “The highlight for many attendees is after the show when they get to meet, interact, and take pictures with the cast, who are all uniformed members of the U.S. Army.”

When the weather permits, the show is held outdoors at Summerall Field on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Twilight Tattoo is moved indoors to Conmy Hall, which is adjacent to Summerall Field, when there is a threat of inclement weather.

Rain or shine, Twilight Tattoo is one of those Washington, D.C., experiences you will never forget!

To obtain your free tickets to one of this year’s Twilight Tattoo shows, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/twilight-tattoo-us-army-live-military-experience-1320519.

For more details about attending Twilight Tattoo including directions to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and seating information, visit https://jtfncr.mdw.army.mil/tlt/.