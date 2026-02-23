Millington Mayor Unveils Lone Sailor Monument Plaza Rendering

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider | MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Feb. 11, 2026) Millington community members present the rendering of the Lone Sailor Monument at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7175, Feb. 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider) see less | View Image Page

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Mayor Larry Dagen unveiled a rendering of the planned Lone Sailor Monument Plaza during a public presentation at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7175 in Millington, Feb. 11.

The city has been spearheading an initiative to demonstrate respect and appreciation for their relationship with Naval Support Activity Mid-South, local service members and veterans.

“Millington has always been a proud military town,” said Nick Sawall, member of VFW Post 7175. “That partnership reflects what makes this community strong. When local leadership and veterans stand together, we accomplish meaningful things.”

The Lone Sailor Monument is a statue to honor, recognize, and celebrate the men and women of the sea services past, present and future. It is a physical reminder to active-duty service members, veterans, and civilians that Sailors serve a grateful nation.

“I would like to give special thanks to our dedicated committee members for bringing this significant monument to our community,” said Dagen. “With our great heritage of the Navy and its tremendous contributions to Millington, this is a great way to say, 'Fair winds and following seas’.”

There are only 19 Lone Sailor statues around the world, with the original bronze statue in Washington D.C. The Millington monument will be the 20th addition for the Navy Memorial’s Statue City Program and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.