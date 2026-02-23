Sailor from Bonner Springs Recognized as Military Instructor of the Year

Photo By Austen McClain | Lt. Augusta Garies, an instructor assigned to Mariner Skills Training Center Pacific, poses for a portrait at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola Fla. during NETC’s annual Military Instructor of the Year event. Garies was recognized as the Officer Military Instructor of the Year 2025. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Lt. Augusta Garies, a Bonner Springs, KS native, accepted the 2025 Officer Military Instructor of the Year award on Feb. 19 for her work as a U.S. Navy Instructor assigned to the Mariner Skills Training Center Pacific in San Diego, CA.

Garies was selected by Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) as a top instructor among nearly 7,500 other accomplished individuals serving across the domain, from Navy Boot Camp through the Navy’s advanced training centers and schoolhouses. Garies received the award at the instructor of the year ceremony Feb. 19 where Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, spoke on her achievements as a military instructor.

“Our Officer Instructor of the Year, Lt. Augusta Garies, brings an enthusiasm for learningto her work every day,” said Huffman. “She takes to heart the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, ‘No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.’ This ethos carries through her work as a BDOC [Basic Division Officer Course] Instructor, instilling in her students the confidence and competence they need to drive ships and succeed as Surface Warfare Officers.”

Garies is thrilled when seeing the successes of sailors she has led over the years in her naval service. She says, “I am most proud when I hear that my Sailors advance to the next paygrade and receive awards for their hard work even years after our service together.”

NETC, headquartered at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, is the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy. NETC leads the Navy’s “Street to Fleet” process – recruiting America’s sons and daughters and transforming them through world-class training into highly skilled, battle-ready warfighters. More than 87 percent of new Sailors flow through NETC’s schoolhouses and learning centers once they graduate boot camp – and on any given day, NETC is training 33,000 Sailors at its 251 training sites.