(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor from Lubbock Recognized as Military Instructor of the Year

    NETC Military Instructor of the Year Awards 2025 Portraits

    Photo By Austen McClain | Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Librado Najera III, an instructor assigned to...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Story by Ensign Thomas Kane 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Librado Najera III, a Lubbock, TX native, accepted the 2025 Senior Enlisted Military Instructor of the Year award on Feb. 19th for his work as a U.S. Navy instructor assigned to the Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only boot camp, in Great Lakes, IL.

    Najera was selected by Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) as a top instructor among nearly 7,500 other accomplished individuals serving across the domain, from Navy Boot Camp through the Navy’s advanced training centers and schoolhouses. Najera received the award at the instructor of the year ceremony where Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, spoke on his achievements as a military instructor.

    “Our Senior Enlisted Instructor of the Year, Chief Petty Officer Librado Najera III, embodies the spirit of mentorship, not only as a CIED [Counter Improvised Explosive Device] Instructor at Recruit Training Command, but as a father and a youth softball coach,” said Huffman. “He often reminds his teammates to ‘be the Chief you wish you had, not the Chief you had,’ encouraging them to lead with humility and practice servant leadership."

    Najera reflected on his career in the Navy saying “I am most proud of my first Navy Achievement Medal, as a young fireman who was constantly getting in trouble, I truly believe this was the turning point of who I became in the Military.” Najera went on to say that this eventually led to his opportunity to become a military instructor, leading up-and-coming sailors and helping them learn the lessons he gained in his career.

    NETC, headquartered at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, is the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy. NETC leads the Navy’s “Street to Fleet” process – recruiting America’s sons and daughters and transforming them through world-class training into highly skilled, battle-ready warfighters. More than 87 percent of new Sailors flow through NETC’s schoolhouses and learning centers once they graduate boot camp – and on any given day, NETC is training 33,000 Sailors at its 251 training sites.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 13:59
    Story ID: 558753
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: LUBBOCK, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor from Lubbock Recognized as Military Instructor of the Year, by ENS Thomas Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NETC Military Instructor of the Year Awards 2025 Portraits
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    The 2025 MIOY Awardees Tour the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mioy
    netc
    military-instructor-of-the-year
    2025-military-instructor-of-the-year
    lubbock-texas
    lubbock-tx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version