Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works announces “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative for the Army’s Civil Works program -- Savannah District highlights how initiative provides potential for improved support on regional projects

WASHINGTON – Today, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam R. Telle announced a major initiative, “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,” for the Army’s Civil Works program.

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will provide greater focus on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) core Civil Works missions, while minimizing non-core programs, direct funding to priority water resources projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the nation, shorten permitting timelines, and reduce or eliminate extraneous regulations and paperwork that slow USACE’s delivery of Civil Works projects and programs.

“President Trump has empowered his administration to work with lightspeed efficiency to make our government deliver more for all Americans. The Army Civil Works’ ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver critical projects and programs for the nation more efficiently, sooner, and at less cost than the current ways of doing business,” said Telle. “This will eliminate bureaucratic delays and provide fast, clear decisions needed to save lives and empower our economy.”

“Continuous Army transformation is about rapidly delivering war winning capabilities to the Army today, not years in the future. But that’s not all; we’re also transforming at home, too,” said Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll. “I’m incredibly proud of the ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ (BINP) transformation initiative the Army Civil Works and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams recently unveiled. BINP will build and strengthen American infrastructure across our nation, increasing resiliency and providing tangible, long-lasting value for the American people.”

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will enable USACE district commanders around the nation to execute the Civil Works projects and programs that benefit the nation. USACE commanders will be empowered to take informed risks in advancing critical water resources projects and programs to completion faster and at less cost. The policy changes will also bring greater transparency and accountability for the program to the American public, project partners and sponsors, industry, and the elected leaders who make the annual funding decisions for the Civil Works program.

The plan consists of 27 initiatives grouped under five categories:

Maximizing the Ability to Deliver National Infrastructure

Cutting Red Tape

Focus on Efficiency

Transparency & Accountability

Prioritization

The initiatives do not affect USACE execution of its emergency response support to natural and manmade disasters.

"The U.S. Army’s Civil Works program has been an invaluable cornerstone for more than 200 years. ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ will return USACE to a focus on its core missions and ensure the enterprise continues to be the most trusted national resource delivering water resources solutions,” added Telle. “This is only possible with President Trump’s leadership that has enabled our team to maximize our ability to deliver national infrastructure and cut red tape for the American people.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District stands ready to deliver innovative solutions

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Savannah District oversees a multi-million-dollar military construction program at 11 Army and Air Force installations in Georgia and North Carolina and manages water resources across the Eastern and Coastal Georgia region, including maintenance dredging of the Savannah and Brunswick Harbors; operation of three hydroelectric dams and reservoirs along the upper Savannah River; and administration of the Regulatory actions within the entire state of Georgia.

The Corps of Engineers is working to significantly expand the seasonal environmental windows that increase cost and inefficiency for dredging within the nation’s ports. The Savannah District, in close coordination with the South Atlantic Division, is overseeing a contract for the preparation of four Environmental Impact Statements (EISs) for four harbors on the Atlantic Coast. These harbors include Morehead City, North Carolina; Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Brunswick, Georgia.

These EISs aim to address a risk-based management approach to Endangered Species while ensuring efficient operation and maintenance of the ports. Executing this initiative within the plan will result in better, more efficient use of the U.S. dredging fleet, expanding availability, reducing cost to the American taxpayer, and removing artificial constraints on the economy.

“Our projects are vital to this area and the nation,” said Col. Ron Sturgeon, commander, USACE, Savannah District. "Our maintenance dredging projects in the Savannah and Brunswick Harbors are fundamental to the nation's commerce. By ensuring safe navigation for large cargo ships, we support a critical link in the U.S. supply chain and stimulate powerful economic growth for the entire region."

Another Savannah District project that will benefit from the initiatives is the Regional Harbor Dredging Contract for the entrance channel dredging for Brunswick, Savannah, Charleston, Wilmington, and Moorehead City Harbors. This saves taxpayer dollars and allows for the national prioritization of dredging operations across the Corps of Engineers.

Deepwater ports are one of the nation’s strongest economic engines, fostering the development of virtually every industry. Savannah Harbor is among the top three busiest container ports and Brunswick Habor is the number one port for roll on roll off cargo in the nation. They have grown into a major global trade hub that contributes significantly to the nation’s economy, supporting more than 651,000 jobs, creating more than $16 billion in tax revenue, and moving more than $174 billion in goods annually.

In addition to dredging, the Savannah District’s J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project will benefit from the plan’s initiatives as recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Helene came through in September 2024 leaving behind extensive damage to the lake’s recreation areas, causing them to close to the public until repaired. The project has approximately 4 million visitors annually.

"Through strategic partnerships spanning federal, state, and local agencies, we are improving the delivery of critical projects. This collaborative approach drives innovative solutions that directly benefit communities and industries nationwide." Sturgeon explained. “The Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative will empower the Savannah District to find more faster and more cost-efficient ways to deliver our critically important navigation mission and the many other projects the District is responsible for.”

