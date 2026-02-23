Sailor from Waukegan Recognized as Military Instructor of the Year

Photo By Austen McClain | Damage Controlman 2nd Class Crystal Avila, an instructor assigned to Recruit Training Command, poses for a portrait at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola Fla. during NETC’s annual Military Instructor of the Year event. Avila was recognized as the Junior Enlisted Military Instructor of the Year 2025. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Crystal Avila, a Waukegan, IL native, accepted the 2025 Junior Enlisted Military Instructor of the Year award on Feb. 19 for her work as a U.S. Navy instructor assigned to Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only boot camp, in Great Lakes, IL.

Avila was selected by Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) as a top instructor among nearly 7,500 other accomplished individuals serving across the domain, from Navy Boot Camp through the Navy’s advanced training centers and schoolhouses. Avila received the award at the instructor of the year ceremony Feb. 19, where Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, spoke on her achievements as a military instructor.

“Our Junior Enlisted Instructor of the Year, DC2 Crystal Avila, sets a gold standard at Recruit Training Command with the skill and professionalism of a seasoned leading petty officer,” said Huffman. “She believes that ‘the only way to do great work is to love what you do,’ and she brings that passion to her work every day, excelling as an instructor while raising her family and pursuing higher education.”

Avila expressed she is very proud of the job she has in training the future of the fleet. She spoke with conviction saying “My proudest accomplishment would be being named Instructor of the year. Being at Recruit Training Command and trying to teach Navy knowledge to recruits made me realize that the way the information is delivered to them is what matters.”

