(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor from Waukegan Recognized as Military Instructor of the Year

    NETC Military Instructor of the Year Awards 2025 Portraits

    Photo By Austen McClain | Damage Controlman 2nd Class Crystal Avila, an instructor assigned to Recruit Training...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Story by Ensign Thomas Kane 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Crystal Avila, a Waukegan, IL native, accepted the 2025 Junior Enlisted Military Instructor of the Year award on Feb. 19 for her work as a U.S. Navy instructor assigned to Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only boot camp, in Great Lakes, IL.

    Avila was selected by Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) as a top instructor among nearly 7,500 other accomplished individuals serving across the domain, from Navy Boot Camp through the Navy’s advanced training centers and schoolhouses. Avila received the award at the instructor of the year ceremony Feb. 19, where Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, spoke on her achievements as a military instructor.

    “Our Junior Enlisted Instructor of the Year, DC2 Crystal Avila, sets a gold standard at Recruit Training Command with the skill and professionalism of a seasoned leading petty officer,” said Huffman. “She believes that ‘the only way to do great work is to love what you do,’ and she brings that passion to her work every day, excelling as an instructor while raising her family and pursuing higher education.”

    Avila expressed she is very proud of the job she has in training the future of the fleet. She spoke with conviction saying “My proudest accomplishment would be being named Instructor of the year. Being at Recruit Training Command and trying to teach Navy knowledge to recruits made me realize that the way the information is delivered to them is what matters.”

    NETC, headquartered at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, is the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy. NETC leads the Navy’s “Street to Fleet” process – recruiting America’s sons and daughters and transforming them through world-class training into highly skilled, battle-ready warfighters. More than 87 percent of new Sailors flow through NETC’s schoolhouses and learning centers once they graduate boot camp – and on any given day, NETC is training 33,000 Sailors at its 251 training sites.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:00
    Story ID: 558746
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor from Waukegan Recognized as Military Instructor of the Year, by ENS Thomas Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NETC Military Instructor of the Year Awards 2025 Portraits
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    NETC’s MIOY 2025 Awards Ceremony
    The 2025 MIOY Awardees Tour the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Waukegan Illinois
    military instructor of the year
    MIOY
    NETC
    2025 Military instructor of the year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version