LEAD and Let Leave: Leaders should encourage their employees to leave their current jobs/organizations; it may be the key that unlocks personal and organizational opportunities

Written by Megan Henline, JPM CBRN Medical

As part of the inaugural cohort of the Leadership Excellence and Acquisition Development (LEAD) program, revamped from the Competitive Development Group/Army Acquisition Fellowship (CDG/AAF) in 2021, I often tout the benefits of the program and the value it has brought to my career. From an Innovation standpoint, I feel that it is important to share my experiences with the LEAD program, and why it’s a good option for those looking to take the next step in their career, as well as beneficial for the organization and Acquisition community writ large. If LEAD doesn’t feel like the right fit, or is too long of a commitment, much of this advice can also apply to broadening and developmental assignments in general.

What is LEAD? According to the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center (USAASC) website, LEAD “is the premier 24-month leadership development program offering expanded training through a series of education, leader development and broadening assignments to build skills required for positions of greater responsibility.” There are three developmental assignments and education/training units like “How the Army Runs” and the “Intermediate Qualification Course (IQC)”. The first and third assignments are nine months at “home station”, and those two assignments sandwich a six-month “Temporary Duty” assignment at the Pentagon.

My LEAD Goals My entire career prior to LEAD had been dedicated to Army Medical Acquisition: I started as a Student Trainee at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency for two summers while completing my undergraduate degree, and I transitioned to a full-time civilian employee after graduation. I moved to the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) to work on medical countermeasures in 2018 and served as Assistant Product Manager there for a few years before applying to LEAD.

My supervisor at the time was a recent CDG/AAF graduate, so I had first-hand exposure to how the program worked and how it could lead to promising outcomes. Moreover, she was new to the JPEO-CBRND and to medical programs, and was proof of how relevant the broadening experiences are and how Acquisition is cross-cutting, regardless of the type of programs being executed. I knew LEAD felt like the right fit when it came back online in 2021, post-pandemic, and my supervisor was supportive. My goal was simple: to expand outside of Medical Acquisition and get outside of Program Management (PM) roles.

For my three assignments, I served as a: 1) Financial Management Analyst in the Research, Development, Testing & Evaluation Division within the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller (ASA(FM&C) Army Budget Office (ABO); 2) Department of the Army Systems Coordinator supporting the Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems programs in the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)) - Deputy for Acquisition and Systems Management; and 3) Contract Specialist supporting procurement of Tactical Radios for, as it was then known, PEO for Command, Control and Communications - Tactical at Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG).

Why Leave? ASA(ALT) and Acquisition. I know it sounds counterintuitive but taking some time outside of ASA(ALT) and Acquisition positions is superbly valuable to continued success in both arenas. Although there is a flow back to the Secretary of the Army priorities, different organizations have different ways of getting after these priorities; understanding and participating in this directly contributes to your ability to adapt and stay ahead in our dynamic environment. When I was at the ABO, I often shared the PM perspective, interpreting schedules and technical tasks; conversely, I was exposed firsthand to the ASA(FM&C) focus and priorities. At ACC-APG, the team I worked with were all in Acquisition, but in a different job series; however, the ACC falls under the Army Materiel Command. Both instances involved two different reporting chains; it’s a useful exercise to think through how many levels one might have to go until a common leader is identified.

Your Job Series and Certification. LEAD gives you the opportunities to try out other job series and to see the proverbial “other side” of processes that you only see from your own vantage point. Despite feeling strong in the PM realm, I’ll admit that I never really appreciated what happened when I sent a proposal review to Contracting, or why I was, again, answering questions on execution, or why the Budget “R” forms were so important. After using the Procurement Automated Data and Documents System to create a new delivery order, reviewing execution within PEOs to fund a high priority Unfunded Requirement, and briefing an Army Program Budget Brief for congressional staffers, my viewpoint was forever changed! In my assignments I was able to also experience firsthand what their pain points were, from their perspectives; I rely regularly on this knowledge to work cross-functionally to drive innovation and solve problems in my current position.

Your Position and Organization. After taking the IQC as part of the LEAD training, which is primarily intended for PM and contracting acquisition military professionals, I have a new appreciation and clarity surrounding the military career progression within Acquisition. By the nature of being in the military, their roles are changing every few years; this isn’t baked into the Civilian career path, so it’s incumbent on us as Civilians, and supervisors of Civilians, to think about mobility and what experiences will best serve us. I know this goes almost without saying, but you’ll expand your network and be exposed to programs and processes that you might not have been otherwise. I had barely learned what the “PDEP” acronym (Principal Deputy) stood for when I facilitated a meeting with the PDEP ASA(ALT) on a software acquisition program, one of the first large efforts of that type within the Army. At the time I didn’t know how influential software and digital transformation would become, and getting exposure to other Acquisition pathways after spending the prior few years doing drug development was so broadening to my career.

How To Have Success Within The LEAD Program Understand the Benefits to Other Organizations and Your Value. During LEAD, program participants are on the USAASC Table of Distribution and Allowances; your additive support costs the organization nothing. Even though you might be branching into a new team or skillset, your perspective and experience helps them, too; these are two-way streets!

Chart Your Own Path. Organizations submit opportunities for LEAD participants, but they’re optional. If you talk to the point of contact and it doesn’t feel like the right fit…forgo it. I chatted with someone and though their opportunity sounded interesting, I knew it wasn’t the right fit. There was an assignment I liked, but it had already been filled. Instead, I connected through that position to a different division and found my ABO assignment; I’ll never regret taking that chance!

Use the LEAD Directory. The alumni group of CDG/AAF and LEAD is ever-expanding, and so many folks are willing to lend a hand. For assignment three, I knew I wanted to work in Contracting, so I spoke with an alumnus who worked at ACC-APG. After a couple of discussions and connections, I found the right branch to get the experience I hoped for.

Branch Out. Star this point! You know more than you think you do, and getting outside of your comfort zone is crucial for growth. Think about where you struggle or where you feel like information goes into a black hole – these are perfect places to set up assignments! In order to stay relevant in the fast paced environment and help the Army stay ahead, your growth and ability to see and solve problems is crucial!

Think About What is Local or Nearby. I am in the National Capital Region, which lends itself to many opportunities. If you aren’t, remember to think outside of ASA(ALT) and Acquisition positions; is there an ACC or a Defense Contract Management Agency team nearby? Or a Requirements group, or Test organization?

Take Risks in the Third Assignment. There’s good advice within the LEAD program to do your third assignment somewhere that you’d like to go after LEAD ends. I am going to offer a different perspective: embrace the opportunity to be somewhere you can’t or wouldn’t be otherwise and get every ounce out of the experience; you can always leverage return rights at the end.

See It Through. Two years is short, and the individual assignments are even shorter. Job hunting is slow and uncertain, but I implore LEAD participants to stay in as long as possible to maximize the experience. Sometimes the wait can open doors. I went back to the JPEO-CBRND for a temporary promotion and was competitively selected for my current position when it was announced a few months later. I couldn’t have planned a better outcome, and I use what I learned regularly from that last assignment.

And Let Leave… Switching gears to the Supervisors: Hear me out! In the short term, it’s always tough when an employee leaves, but good leaders encourage their employees to take these opportunities. It does not benefit you as a leader or benefit the organization to stifle employees; it’s a breeding ground for resentment and dissatisfaction, and it increases the likelihood that when (not if) they leave, they aren’t going to come back. Speaking of coming back – if you have an employee who is participating in LEAD, and they’re open to it, find ways to bring them back! Value and advocate their experiences and their growth and help them find opportunities to benefit them and the organization. Temporary promotions can be an incredible option of mutual benefit. I experienced overwhelming support from the JPEO-CBRND when I expressed an interest in LEAD; leaving on good terms, and the efforts to increase my responsibilities when I returned, showed me how much I was valued and that my expanded skills were appreciated.

CONCLUSION Hopefully you’ve been convinced of the value of programs like LEAD, either for yourself or your employees, and see how they can drive innovation within the Army by growing and developing talent. Taking these big steps is a big decision, and a personal one as well. Programs like LEAD are good for both the individuals utilizing them, as well as the organizations they support, and the Army as a whole.