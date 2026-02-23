ID-S hosts Garrison Leadership Forum at Rock Island Arsenal Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rock Island Arsenal, IL– The Army’s senior civilian installation leaders from throughout Installation Directorate – Sustainment (ID-S) gathered here last week for the FY26 Deputy Garrison Commander (DGC) Garrison Leadership Forum, a critical event focused on synchronizing efforts and tackling the complex challenges of managing Army installations. The forum brought together DGCs from across the ID-S to share best practices and receive strategic guidance on everything from manpower and infrastructure to Soldier and family well-being.

The significance of their role was a central theme, underscored by Lt. Gen. James Smith, commander of Installation Management Command.

“You all represent the senior civilian position at your respective installations. There are a lot of folks that are looking to you from a leadership perspective to ensure all the roles and responsibilities and functions of the garrison are going the way they should be going, and you all provide that great continuity in that regard,” said Smith, addressing the assembled leaders.

Over the multi-day event, attendees engaged in a series of intensive workshops and discussions. The agenda was packed with sessions dedicated to the core functions of garrison command. A major focus was on resource and manpower management, with deep dives into the Army’s budget processes, management of overhires, and strategies for change management. These G8-led sessions aimed to equip leaders with the tools to optimize resources and ensure fiscal accountability.

Another key pillar of the forum was talent management. The G1 (Workforce) directorate led discussions on workforce reshaping, recruitment, retention, and the importance of recognition and awards. As the Army competes for talent, these strategies are vital for maintaining a skilled and motivated civilian workforce dedicated to supporting soldiers.

The forum also highlighted IMCOM's commitment to quality of life. The G9 (MWR) directorate presented on critical programs, including Child and Youth Services (CYS), and explored innovative hiring strategies for MWR professionals. DGCs also toured the Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center and participated in team-building exercises, fostering the collaborative spirit necessary for a globally dispersed organization. Topics also included G4-led discussions on installation logistics and G3 sessions on operations, ensuring a 360-degree view of garrison leadership.

Throughout the week, DGCs themselves took the stage, each presenting a brief on their home garrison, sharing personal leadership philosophies, and highlighting best practices that could be replicated across the enterprise.

“It's good to see you all assembled as a group, because, at the end of the day, you're not only making an impact inside of your installation matrix and our headquarters here, but you're making even greater impact to the rest of the Army through the senior commanders that you support,” Smith added.

The forum concluded with open leader discussions and a review of due-outs, ensuring the conversations translate into concrete action. The DGCs returned to their home stations newly energized and armed with fresh perspectives to enhance the readiness and resilience of their installations.