Staff in the Spotlight—Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Librado Najera

Meet Chief Hull Maintenance Technician (HTC) Librado Najera, A Recruit Division Commander at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.

A native of Lubbock, Texas, Najera joined the Navy 19 years ago driven by a need for personal change. What began as a decision to leave home grew into a career defined by discipline, technical expertise, and a deep commitment to mentoring Sailors.

“I joined the Navy to stand on my own and, most importantly, to become someone my dad could be proud of,” Najera said. “I got into some trouble as a teenager, and honestly, I just wanted my dad to know he did a great job raising me.”

Najera’s “welcome to the Navy” moment came during his first days at boot camp, when the realities of military life set in quickly.

“Being yelled at by people you don’t know or have never seen before was definitely a shock,” Najera recalled. “But as that first week went on, I realized it wasn’t about the yelling. It was about developing you into something much bigger than yourself.”

When selecting a career path, Najera was drawn to the hands-on, technical demands of the Hull Maintenance Technician rating.

“As a high school student, I remember watching friends weld and braze using oxyacetylene torches, and I was always drawn to it,” Najera said. “I never had the chance to do it myself back then, but when the Navy explained what an HT does, I knew without a doubt that was the job I wanted.”

Throughout his career, Najera has served at a wide range of operational and expeditionary commands, including Assault Craft Unit 5, Riverine Squadron 1, Assault Craft Unit 4, USS George Washington (CVN 73), Surface Warfare Engineering Command, USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Recruit Training Command. He has deployed eight times, and those experiences shaped both his technical expertise and leadership philosophy.

Najera credits his father with instilling the mindset that has guided him through nearly two decades of service.

“Growing up, my father taught me that if you want something, you have to work for it,” Najera said. “Nothing in life is given just because you want it. If it matters to you, go earn it.”

At RTC, Najera serves as a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) responsible for delivering foundational training to thousands of recruits each year. His work supports the transformation of civilians into basically trained Sailors prepared to begin their Navy careers.

Recently, Najera was named Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Instructor of the Year (IOY). This award recognizes Sailors who demonstrate sustained superior performance, exceptional leadership, and mentorship both inside and outside the classroom.

“Winning Instructor of the Year was a complete honor for me and my family,” Najera said. “As a Chief, you stop focusing on personal success and start focusing on your Sailors. If you do the job right, success should come naturally. With retirement approaching, it feels like that’s exactly what’s happened.”

For Najera, the greatest reward has always been the long-term impact of mentorship.

“As an instructor, you get to see people learn and grow,” he said. “Hearing the success stories of Sailors years later and knowing you played even a small role in what they have accomplished is the best part of the job.”

Despite the fulfillment, the role presents challenges, particularly the repetition inherent in an instructional environment.

“We teach the same topics every day, sometimes for years,” Najera said. “It can feel like ‘Groundhog Day.’ What I remind myself and others is that while the material may stay the same, the Sailors in those seats change. Everyone notices whether you were a good instructor or a bad one. For me, it’s always come down to this: How do you want to be remembered?”

Outside of work, Najera’s priorities center on family. He spends much of his time coaching his three children—Leilani, Lexi, and Luke—in softball and baseball, and enjoys watching sports when time allows.

“My major interest in life is my family,” Najera said.

Looking ahead, Najera is preparing for his retirement while continuing to invest in his personal and professional growth.

“My goals are to continue my education and earn a college degree,” he said. “As I transition into civilian life, starting a new career is definitely on my mind. I’m looking at opportunities in warehouse or operations management.”

Najera continues to support the Navy’s mission at RTC, helping prepare the next generation of Sailors through discipline, mentorship, and example.

Training at Recruit Training Command lasts approximately nine weeks, and all enlisted Sailors begin their Navy careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.