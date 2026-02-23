(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York State Military Museum director retires after 22 years of service

    NY State Military Museum Director receives retirement award

    Photo By Eric Durr | Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents the New York...... read more read more

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Story by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York State Military Museum director retires after 22 years of service

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York --Courtney Burns, the director of the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, has retired after 12 years in the position.

    Burns, a Chestertown resident, received the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal from Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, during a short ceremony on February 9, 2026.

    The award is presented to civilians for service to the military forces of New York.

    The museum, housed in the Saratoga Spring Armory, is maintained by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, which is the state agency which also oversees the New York National Guard.

    Burns began working at the museum as chief curator in 2003 before becoming the director in 2013.

    Along with managing the museum, Burns was also responsible for maintaining historic property across the New York National Guard’s network of armories. He also ensured that each armory featured a historical exhibit about the history of the units based in that location.

    That work took him across the state as he updated and installed new exhibits.

    Additionally, the museum maintains the massive collection of Civil War battle flags stored in the State Capitol and also maintains a flag exhibit there.

    While presenting the award, Shields praised Burns for his efforts in connecting today’s New York Army National Guard Soldiers to their history.

    Prior to coming to work at the military museum, Burns worked as a Curator for the Long Island Museum of Art, History, and Carriages and as the director of the Oyster Ponds Historical Society in Orient, New York.

    The job, Burns said, was a lot of work.

    “But it was always something different and never boring. I really enjoyed the variety of people I regularly interacted with, form the dedicated staff and volunteers to the audience of visitors to the museum,” Burns said.

    Although the history collection dates back to 1863, the museum was only established in Saratoga Springs in 2002.

    “When I arrived, we essentially started from scratch,” Burns said.

    “I am especially proud our exhibits and the broad interpretive appeal that we aimed for~~

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 12:03
    Story ID: 558725
    Location: SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: CHESTERTOWN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York State Military Museum director retires after 22 years of service, by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NY State Military Museum Director receives retirement award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York State Military Museum
    NYNG
    Division of Military and Naval Affairs
    Courtney Burns
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version