New York State Military Museum director retires after 22 years of service

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal to Courtney Burns the director of the New York State Military Museum, during a ceremony to mark Burns' retirement after 22 years of Service to the Division of Military and Naval Affairs , at the museum in Saratoga Springs, New York on Feb. 9, 2026. Burns has served as director of the museum for the last 10 years.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York --Courtney Burns, the director of the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, has retired after 12 years in the position.

Burns, a Chestertown resident, received the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal from Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, during a short ceremony on February 9, 2026.

The award is presented to civilians for service to the military forces of New York.

The museum, housed in the Saratoga Spring Armory, is maintained by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, which is the state agency which also oversees the New York National Guard.

Burns began working at the museum as chief curator in 2003 before becoming the director in 2013.

Along with managing the museum, Burns was also responsible for maintaining historic property across the New York National Guard’s network of armories. He also ensured that each armory featured a historical exhibit about the history of the units based in that location.

That work took him across the state as he updated and installed new exhibits.

Additionally, the museum maintains the massive collection of Civil War battle flags stored in the State Capitol and also maintains a flag exhibit there.

While presenting the award, Shields praised Burns for his efforts in connecting today’s New York Army National Guard Soldiers to their history.

Prior to coming to work at the military museum, Burns worked as a Curator for the Long Island Museum of Art, History, and Carriages and as the director of the Oyster Ponds Historical Society in Orient, New York.

The job, Burns said, was a lot of work.

“But it was always something different and never boring. I really enjoyed the variety of people I regularly interacted with, form the dedicated staff and volunteers to the audience of visitors to the museum,” Burns said.

Although the history collection dates back to 1863, the museum was only established in Saratoga Springs in 2002.

“When I arrived, we essentially started from scratch,” Burns said.

“I am especially proud our exhibits and the broad interpretive appeal that we aimed for~~