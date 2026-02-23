Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Darin Strazewski was one of 10 individuals who earned the Army Materiel Command’s...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Darin Strazewski was one of 10 individuals who earned the Army Materiel Command’s Louis Dellamonica Award for work done in 2024. The award is given to both Civilian and military personnel who are below the rank of general officer and Senior Executive Service level. see less | View Image Page

Joint Munitions Command's Strazewski named a Louis Dellamonica Award winner Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Darin Strazewski’s name will always be linked to the Army Materiel Command’s Louis Dellamonica Award.



Strazewski was one of 10 individuals who earned the recognition for work done in 2024. The award is given to both Civilian and military personnel who are below the rank of general officer and Senior Executive Service level.



Louis Dellamonica was a general engineer whose 65‑year career at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada set an enduring standard for integrity, ingenuity, leadership, and unwavering service to AMC’s mission. Earning the Dellamonica Award signifies a legacy of consistent excellence and an exceptional devotion to supporting warfighters.



Strazewski, a mechanical engineer for the Joint Munitions Command, is grateful for the recognition. JMC, one of 10 major subordinate commands of AMC, provides precise and predictive conventional munitions sustainment and life cycle management to an expeditionary global force from 17 arsenals, depots and ammo plants in support of the Joint Force.



“It’s an honor,” said Strazewski, who has been a member of JMC’s workforce since 2018. “There’s a lot of big names that won this in the past from our command, and to be counted among them is humbling. It motivates me to keep pushing, keep improving, and keep contributing to the mission in every way I can.



“It’s an honor to win a prestigious award like this, but I also think that a lot of the work that our team does is synonymous with what I got this award for,” he added. “They’re just as capable of getting it as well. I don’t see myself as more deserving of the award than others on the team.”



Strazewski won the award for his blend of technical expertise, data‑analytics skill, and extensive experience supporting multiple Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition supply chain risk management working groups.



“Darin has been instrumental in sustaining an operational and resilient ammunition supply chain,” said Brad Maas, chief of JMC’s facility operations division. “By partnering with others to extract, decompose, and synthesize data from numerous sources, Darin provides ammunition and energetics working groups with a common operating picture that supports informed decision‑making.”



Strazewski, a native of Eldridge, Iowa, graduated from North Scott High School in 2012 and obtained a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, in 2016, embraces the versatility that comes with his job.



“A lot of times there’s something different going on,” said the 31-year-old. “It always depends on what’s going on around the world. If there’s a hurricane somewhere, or an incursion unfolding, we always want to understand what the supply‑chain impacts of those events are going to be. I enjoy figuring out where things may go wrong and trying to get ahead of them.”