    NAVFAC Washington Engineer Joins Elite Leadership Program to Strengthen Regional Impact

    Photo By Natasha Waldron Anthony | Charles Miles IV, a civil engineer with NAVFAC Washington... read more read more

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Story by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Charles Miles IV, a civil engineer with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)
    Washington, is among 30 Southern Maryland professionals selected for the prestigious Leadership Southern Maryland Emerging Leaders Program (LEAP) Class of 2026.

    Miles, who previously served with Charles County Government, views LEAP as the next evolution in his
    leadership journey.

    “After completing a cohort with the National Association of Counties, I viewed LEAP as a natural next
    step,” he said. “I am now at a point where I can fully dedicate myself to the program and maximize its
    value.”

    The six-month program, which began Jan. 9, 2026, focuses on self-discovery, teamwork and networking
    through structured leadership experiences. Miles is particularly enthusiastic about the Interpersonal
    Communication Dynamics and Innovation Leadership sessions, as well as the Christmas in April service
    project.

    “I strongly believe that the most effective leaders are those who communicate clearly, build trust and
    continuously seek innovative ways to improve processes and outcomes,” Miles explained.

    The leadership skills Miles develops will directly benefit his work at NAVFAC Washington. “Strengthening
    my leadership abilities, particularly communication, collaboration and strategic thinking, will allow me to
    better support project teams, coordinate with stakeholders and contribute to mission success,” he noted.

    Miles says he is eager to learn about Southern Maryland’s tri-county history and community dynamics.
    Following graduation, he plans to mentor colleagues while remaining engaged in community service.

    “I will continue to serve as a steward of leadership and service within the Southern Maryland community
    by staying engaged, giving back through volunteer efforts, and applying the principles of servant
    leadership,” Miles said.

    Leadership Southern Maryland, founded in 2008, has graduated 575 regional leaders committed to
    addressing critical issues facing Southern Maryland.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026
    Story ID: 558660
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: WALDORF, MARYLAND, US
    TAGS

    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Civil Engineer, Construction, Leadership Development, U.S. Navy

