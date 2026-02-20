NAVFAC Washington Engineer Joins Elite Leadership Program to Strengthen Regional Impact

Charles Miles IV, a civil engineer with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

Washington, is among 30 Southern Maryland professionals selected for the prestigious Leadership Southern Maryland Emerging Leaders Program (LEAP) Class of 2026.



Miles, who previously served with Charles County Government, views LEAP as the next evolution in his

leadership journey.



“After completing a cohort with the National Association of Counties, I viewed LEAP as a natural next

step,” he said. “I am now at a point where I can fully dedicate myself to the program and maximize its

value.”



The six-month program, which began Jan. 9, 2026, focuses on self-discovery, teamwork and networking

through structured leadership experiences. Miles is particularly enthusiastic about the Interpersonal

Communication Dynamics and Innovation Leadership sessions, as well as the Christmas in April service

project.



“I strongly believe that the most effective leaders are those who communicate clearly, build trust and

continuously seek innovative ways to improve processes and outcomes,” Miles explained.



The leadership skills Miles develops will directly benefit his work at NAVFAC Washington. “Strengthening

my leadership abilities, particularly communication, collaboration and strategic thinking, will allow me to

better support project teams, coordinate with stakeholders and contribute to mission success,” he noted.



Miles says he is eager to learn about Southern Maryland’s tri-county history and community dynamics.

Following graduation, he plans to mentor colleagues while remaining engaged in community service.



“I will continue to serve as a steward of leadership and service within the Southern Maryland community

by staying engaged, giving back through volunteer efforts, and applying the principles of servant

leadership,” Miles said.



Leadership Southern Maryland, founded in 2008, has graduated 575 regional leaders committed to

addressing critical issues facing Southern Maryland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2026 Date Posted: 02.24.2026 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Hometown: WALDORF, MARYLAND, US