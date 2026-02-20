Strengthening Army family support: Fort Benning hosts annual schools superintendents’ roundtable

Courtesy Photo | Superintendents, faculty, and representatives from the Georgia Department of Education and seven local school districts attend the Superintendents Roundtable hosted by the Fort Benning School Liaison office on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The Superintendents’ Roundtable is an annual meeting designed to discuss critical and trending issues within local school districts that impact military-connected students. In addition, the meetings provide opportunities to develop viable and sustainable partnerships that focus on problem identification, process improvement, and solutions. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Nearly 6,000 military‑connected students attend the eight school districts in and around Fort Benning and Camp Frank D. Merrill, Georgia. Superintendents and representatives serving those students — as well as all Chattahoochee Valley students from districts in Alabama and Georgia — recently took part in the annual Superintendents’ Roundtable, hosted by the Fort Benning Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation School Liaison Office on Feb. 12, 2026.

“A strong community support system helps military families navigate the challenges that come with frequent relocations,” said Kevin Clarke, Fort Benning Deputy to the Garrison Commander.

In the spirit of collaboration, garrison and district representatives shared updates using the “rose, bud, and thorn” framework—highlighting strengths, emerging efforts, and areas needing improvement in their support for military‑impacted students.

“The Superintendents’ Roundtable is an annual collaboration of school districts in our service area who support and partner with our military-connected families,” said Sarah West, Fort Benning School Liaison Officer. "The roundtable provides our Garrison leadership with an overarching view of district policies and best practices, while giving our superintendents the opportunity to collaborate and strengthen partnerships.”

Some districts also emphasized the success of their Partners in Education (PIE) partnerships. The PIE program, run by the SLO, connects local schools with Soldiers across the installation. Soldiers visit schools for Career Days and Veterans Day events, teach resiliency skills, serve as lunch “Battle Buddies,” and attend academic and special events.

Following the roundtable, Phenix City Schools highlighted on social media how collaborating with surrounding district leaders and superintendents is vital as they discuss resources and innovative ways to support our military-connected students and parents.

An example of the Alabama Department of Education’s innovation includes how they honor schools demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting military families as they transition to new homes, schools and communities with the Purple Star Schools designation. To earn the designation, schools must have a dedicated staff liaison for military families, provide professional development on military student needs, maintain online military resources and offer a student-led transition program with faculty support.

Similarly, the Georgia Department of Education established the Military Flagship School Award in 2019 to recognize schools that provide exceptional support to military students and families. Each year, a panel of judges with experience educating military-connected students reviews submissions detailing specific support initiatives. Examples include collaboration with Fort Benning’s SLO, Student 2 Student (S2S) peer transition programs, counseling services, Junior Leadership Corps (JLC) programs, military mentorships, military student clubs and full-time family coordinators who help families navigate school transitions.

Military-connected students represent about 10 percent of the combined student population in the Chattahoochee Valley, and the impact of frequent moves and emotional demands of military life can significantly shape their educational experience

“Supporting military families not only aids in their stability,” Clarke added. “But also has a direct impact on the morale of service members and the overall effectiveness of their missions.”