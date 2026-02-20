(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Annual housing tenant satisfaction survey to go live March 2

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Installation Housing Services Office officials have announced that the annual CEL & Associates Inc. Tenant Satisfaction Survey will be open for feedback from March 2 to May 1.

    The aim of the survey is to seek residents’ thoughts about the cosmetic appearance of their homes, safety and security aspects, maintenance quality, neighborhood management and more.

    Housing officials say residents will receive a direct link to the survey from an email once it goes live. If residents do not receive the link by March 4, they should email mailto:armyhousingsurvey@celassociates.com to request one. Those who move in during the survey timeline are also encouraged to provide feedback.

    Residents should include their installation and community names or barracks address as well as their accompanying unit or room number in the email request.

    Editor’s note: If residents have questions or need technical support, they should call the Fort Knox Housing Services Office at 502-464-8084 or8093.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
