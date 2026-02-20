Annual housing tenant satisfaction survey to go live March 2

Photo By Savannah Baird | A CEL & Associates Inc. Tenant Satisfaction Survey flyer for Fort Knox informs residents of the survey timeline and how to provide feedback. (Flyer provided by Fort Knox Housing Services Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Savannah Baird | A CEL & Associates Inc. Tenant Satisfaction Survey flyer for Fort Knox informs...... read more read more

Fort Knox, Ky. — Installation Housing Services Office officials have announced that the annual CEL & Associates Inc. Tenant Satisfaction Survey will be open for feedback from March 2 to May 1.

The aim of the survey is to seek residents’ thoughts about the cosmetic appearance of their homes, safety and security aspects, maintenance quality, neighborhood management and more.

Housing officials say residents will receive a direct link to the survey from an email once it goes live. If residents do not receive the link by March 4, they should email mailto:armyhousingsurvey@celassociates.com to request one. Those who move in during the survey timeline are also encouraged to provide feedback.

Residents should include their installation and community names or barracks address as well as their accompanying unit or room number in the email request.

Editor’s note: If residents have questions or need technical support, they should call the Fort Knox Housing Services Office at 502-464-8084 or8093.

*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*