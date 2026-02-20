Photo By Jean Graves | Sgt. Sallymatta Yahuza, dental noncommissioned officer, Capt. Adam Fraeyman, general...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Sgt. Sallymatta Yahuza, dental noncommissioned officer, Capt. Adam Fraeyman, general dentist, and Mindy Boline, dental hygienist, pose with educational materials during the Child & Youth Services Interactive Community Health Fair on Feb. 20 at the Middle School & Teen Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana. The team promoted preventive dental care and early oral health habits in recognition of Children's Dental Health Month. see less | View Image Page

Prevention starts early: Dental readiness begins at home

FORT POLK, La. — Civilian and military dental professionals from Fort Polk engaged families during the Child & Youth Services Interactive Community Health Fair on Feb. 20 at the Middle School & Teen Center, providing education and hands-on demonstrations focused on building healthy oral hygiene habits early in life.



Even though pediatric dental services are not provided on post, the team used the event — held during National Children’s Dental Health Month — as an opportunity to promote prevention, awareness and lifelong dental readiness across the military community.



“As soon as a child gets their first tooth, brushing should begin,” said Sgt. Miranda King, dental assistant. “Children respond best to routine. The sooner healthy habits are introduced, the more normalized they become.”



Capt. Adam E. Fraeyman, general dentist, highlighted key milestones parents should monitor as children grow.



“Around six months, the lower front teeth begin to erupt,” Fraeyman said. “By age 6, children begin getting their first permanent molars. Those adult teeth will stay with them for life, so oral hygiene should be stressed early.”



Fraeyman encouraged parents to schedule dental visits as early as infancy to help children become comfortable in the dental environment and to remain proactive between appointments by watching for sores, discoloration or changes in the mouth.



He emphasized simple at-home practices such as brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, limiting sugary snacks and drinks, and avoiding bottles at bedtime.



Col. Suzanne Jones, deputy commander of dental services for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, said outreach events like the CYS Health Fair reinforce the importance of prevention as a foundation of long-term health and force readiness.



“Dental readiness begins at home,” Jones said. “When families understand the importance of early brushing habits, regular checkups and healthy nutrition, they are setting their children up for a lifetime of strong oral health.”



Jones emphasized that education and awareness remain essential components of the dental team’s mission.



“Prevention is a force multiplier,” she said. “Healthy families contribute to a medically ready force, and initiatives like this allow us to strengthen our community through education and engagement.”



By promoting preventive health practices and early intervention, Fort Polk’s dental professionals support the Army’s commitment to sustaining a ready force and strengthening the resilience of Soldiers and families.