Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works announces ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative for the Army’s Civil Works program

Today, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam R. Telle announced a major initiative, “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork,” for the Army’s Civil Works program.

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will provide greater focus on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) core Civil Works missions, while minimizing non-core programs, direct funding to priority water resources projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the nation, shorten permitting timelines, and reduce or eliminate extraneous regulations and paperwork that slow USACE’s delivery of Civil Works projects and programs.

“President Trump has empowered his administration to work with lightspeed efficiency to make our government deliver more for all Americans. The Army Civil Works’ ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver critical projects and programs for the nation more efficiently, sooner, and at less cost than the current ways of doing business,” said Telle. “This will eliminate bureaucratic delays and provide fast, clear decisions needed to save lives and empower our economy.”

“Continuous Army transformation is about rapidly delivering war winning capabilities to the Army today, not years in the future. But that’s not all; we’re also transforming at home, too,” said Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll. “I’m incredibly proud of the ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ (BINP) transformation initiative the Army Civil Works and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams recently unveiled. BINP will build and strengthen American infrastructure across our nation, increasing resiliency and providing tangible, long-lasting value for the American people.”

“Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” will enable USACE district commanders around the nation to execute the Civil Works projects and programs that benefit the nation. USACE commanders will be empowered to take informed risks in advancing critical water resources projects and programs to completion faster and at less cost. The policy changes will also bring greater transparency and accountability for the program to the American public, project partners and sponsors, industry, and the elected leaders who make the annual funding decisions for the Civil Works program.

The plan consists of 27 initiatives grouped under five categories: · Maximizing the Ability to Deliver National Infrastructure · Cutting Red Tape · Focus on Efficiency · Transparency & Accountability · Prioritization

The initiatives do not affect USACE execution of its emergency response support to natural and manmade disasters.

"The U.S. Army’s Civil Works program has been an invaluable cornerstone for more than 200 years. ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ will return USACE to a focus on its core missions and ensure the enterprise continues to be the most trusted national resource delivering water resources solutions,” added Telle. “This is only possible with President Trump’s leadership that has enabled our team to maximize our ability to deliver national infrastructure and cut red tape for the American people.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District

The Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Programs is the nation's foremost water resources program. Seattle District’s Civil Works Program was traditionally centered on navigation and flood control, but since the Water Resources Act of 1986, the district has assumed a growing role in environmental restoration.

All together, the district's Civil Works boundaries encompass over 99,000 square miles including 4,700 miles of shoreline. The boundaries stretch from Western Montana to North Idaho and much of Washington State, including the Columbia River system. Seattle District offers many programs for helping communities, counties, tribes and other non-federal governments solve water resource problems and leverage opportunities.

"The Seattle District’s Civil Works program is more than just a portfolio of infrastructure projects; it is a fundamental commitment to the resilience and prosperity of the Pacific Northwest,” said Seattle District Commander Col. Kathryn Sanborn. “From maintaining the deep-draft navigation channels that power our global trade to managing the sophisticated flood risk systems that protect our homes and businesses, our work serves as the invisible backbone of the region’s economy. Our mission remains clear: to deliver vital engineering services that strengthen our nation’s security and energize the economy, now and for generations to come."