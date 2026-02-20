Photo Story: February Sunset at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A colorful sunset is shown from the 1600 block of the cantonment area on Feb. 17,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A colorful sunset is shown from the 1600 block of the cantonment area on Feb. 17, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 1600 block is the location where a large amount of military construction has taken place on the installation since 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A colorful sunset is shown from the 1600 block of the cantonment area on Feb. 17, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 1600 block is the location where a large amount of military construction has taken place on the installation since 2019.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



