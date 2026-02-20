(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Photo Story: February Sunset at Fort McCoy

    February Sunset at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A colorful sunset is shown from the 1600 block of the cantonment area on Feb. 17,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A colorful sunset is shown from the 1600 block of the cantonment area on Feb. 17, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The 1600 block is the location where a large amount of military construction has taken place on the installation since 2019.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at [https://home.army.mil/mccoy](https://home.army.mil/mccoy), on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 14:00
    Story ID: 558614
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: February Sunset at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, sunset on post, Army installations, Army life

