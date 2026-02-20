USAMRDC to Host Change of Responsibility

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Press Release – For Immediate Release 02/23/2026

FORT DETRICK, Md. – The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command will mark a new change in leadership during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, on Friday, March 20.

The ceremony is set to take place at 10:00 a.m. in the auditorium of building 1520 at Fort Detrick. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills ll will relinquish responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Curt C. Conklin.

Conklin most recently served as the Army Forces Command Sgt. Maj. Surgeon.

Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi, commander of the USAMRDC and Fort Detrick, will serve as the senior presiding officer for the ceremony.

For media interested in attending the event, please email mailto:danae.n.johnson.civ@health.mil.