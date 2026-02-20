(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMRDC to Host Change of Responsibility

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Story by Danae Johnson 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    USAMRDC to Host Change of Responsibility

    Press Release – For Immediate Release 02/23/2026

    FORT DETRICK, Md. – The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command will mark a new change in leadership during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, on Friday, March 20.

    The ceremony is set to take place at 10:00 a.m. in the auditorium of building 1520 at Fort Detrick. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills ll will relinquish responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Curt C. Conklin.

    Conklin most recently served as the Army Forces Command Sgt. Maj. Surgeon.

    Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi, commander of the USAMRDC and Fort Detrick, will serve as the senior presiding officer for the ceremony.

    For media interested in attending the event, please email mailto:danae.n.johnson.civ@health.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 13:30
    Story ID: 558609
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMRDC to Host Change of Responsibility, by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version