USFFC Commander Concludes Readiness and Modernization Tour in Southeast Region

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson | Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, visited several sites at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport, including the LCS training facility, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, and Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Adm. Thomas is visiting key naval installations in the Southeast, including Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Naval Station Mayport, and Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The purpose of this trip is to assess fleet readiness, review modernization efforts, and engage directly with Sailors, civilian personnel, and their leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va.— Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), recently completed a comprehensive regional tour of key naval and industrial installations across the Southeast. The visit assessed fleet readiness, reviewed modernization efforts, and engaged directly with Sailors, civilian personnel, and local leadership, Feb. 9-12, 2026.

During his Southeast tour, Thomas visited Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, followed by stops at Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida. The engagements focused on evaluating the operational readiness of the surface fleet, aviation squadrons, and strategic deterrent forcesthat project naval power globally. Throughout the visit, Thomas spoke with Sailors and command leadership about the critical role of globally-deployed forces in maintaining maritime superiority.

"At the center of our warfighting advantage will always be the United States Navy Sailor," said Thomas. "Our adversaries are increasingly capable, but our people are the lifeblood of our Navy and visiting Fleet concentration areas to meet with Sailors reinforces my belief that we have the best trained and most versatile Sailors in the world.Whether it is our submarine force assuring Peace Through Strength, deterring from the depths, or our aviation and surface forces ready to deploy forward on a moment’s notice, our Sailors are our asymmetric advantage who generate Fleet readiness to deter aggression and defend our national interests."

The tour aligns with USFFC's mission to train, certify, and provide combat-ready forces to combatant commanders. Thomas, who assumed command of USFFC in December 2025, continues to prioritize engagements that bridge the gap between strategic guidance and deckplate execution, ensuring the fleet remains agile, lethal, and prepared for the challenges of a complex global security environment.