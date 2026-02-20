Courtesy Photo | The Commissary Sales Flyer for Feb. 23 to March 8 highlights meat and produce specials featured in our Love Your Savings promotions to help you enjoy quality foods while stretching your budget. Shoppers will find Freedom’s Choice burgers, taco fixings, crowd-pleasing appetizers, pizza, and more for that family meal or basketball tournament watch party. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

‘Love Your Savings’ leads patrons to deals on their favorite products in the Commissary Sales Flyer for Feb. 23 to March 8

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

FORT LEE, Va. – The https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer for Feb. 23 to March 8 highlights meat and produce specials featured in our https://shop.commissaries.com/lovesavings promotion to help you enjoy quality foods while stretching your budget.

Shoppers will find Freedom’s Choice burgers, taco fixings, crowd-pleasing appetizers, pizza and more for that family meal or basketball tournament watch party.

Check out our USDA Select sirloin steak at $8.51 per pound and our thin-cut pork chops at just $2.16 per pound.

Fresh produce offerings bring dependable favorites to the table. Red potatoes are priced at $3.50 for a 5-pound bag and yellow onions are $1.50 for a 3-pound bag, making it easy to add flavor to soups, roasts and everyday meals. Find the latest exclusive savings at https://shop.commissaries.com/

Beginning March 1, commissaries will launch [“Fuel Your Mission: Eat Smart. Shop Smart. Live Well,”]() will be a campaign focused on helping military families make informed choices while supporting overall wellness and readiness.

Through the webpage’s “Everyday Living,” “Smart Shopping” and “Shopper Resources” sections, customers will find practical tips, meal inspiration and helpful tools designed to make shopping and healthy living easier. (Patrons can access this page on March 1)

Also running from March 1 through April 8, https://shop.commissaries.com/courtside brings exciting flavor and value to the season with savings perfect on party favorites such as snacks, drinks, wings and more. (Patrons can access this page on March 1)

Patrons can also enjoy a variety of ongoing deals and programs:

· [Big Meal. Little Price.]() Check out our “Slam Dunk Pork Chops and Three Point Sides” complete dinner for under $25. Juicy boneless pork chops are paired with red potatoes, organic broccoli topped with cheddar, warm butter flake crescent rolls and Snickers caramel peanut butter ice cream bars for dessert.

· Soda Sale. For a limited-time, Pepsi six-pack beverages will be featured March 7-8. CONUS and Alaska stores will offer 16.9-ounce bottles for $3, while Hawaii locations will feature 24-ounce Pepsi for $4.50.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go. Save time and simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores, and there’s no fee for curbside pickup. Simply place your order, pay online and drive up –commissary staff will load your groceries for you.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/shop#!/?q=freedoms%20choice%20fish&search_option_id=product delivers premium-quality, individually vacuum-packed fillets for maximum savings, freshness and convenience. Enjoy a variety of options including Pink Salmon, Keto Salmon, Alaskan Cod, Tilapia, Flounder, Catfish, Catfish Nuggets and Swai.

· https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $20 through these deals. Click the coupon and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores. However, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsDeCA’s private label products can fill your pantry, freezer, and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings (YES!). The YES! program offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores.

Your commissary is ready to help you stretch your dollars further with exclusive savings every time you shop. Check your https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator and take advantage of your hard-earned benefit to make your holiday shopping simple and stress-free.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.