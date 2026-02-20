88th Air Base Wing announces 2025 annual award winners

The 88th Air Base Wing celebrated its top performers during the annualexcellence awards ceremony on Feb. 20at the Wright-Patt Club, where Airmen, Guardians and civilians were recognized for their achievements in 2025.
The medieval-themed ceremony designated each group within the wing as a different house, complete with its own distinct sigil banner. The house banners were:
The nominees for the 88th Air Base Wing's annual awards, who were the winners from their respective groups, each received a themed medallion inlaid with house sigils. The overall annual award winners were presented with an engraved sword and plaque to commemorate their achievement.
Col. Dustin Richards, 88 ABW and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88 ABW command chief, presented the medallions and swords recognizing the accomplishments of the nominees and winners.
"The success of our Wing in 2025 is a direct reflection of the talent, professionalism, and drive of our Airmen, Guardians, and civilians. Their work—often unseen but always essential—enables mission success every day,” Richards said. “Thank you for your steadfast commitment and for representing the Mighty Eighty-Eighth with distinction.”
Fontaine echoed the commander with, “Behind every nomination and award is a team that trained, mentored, and supported one another to succeed. That culture of the culture of mission command and innovation is what makes the Eighty-Eighth exceptional.”
The annual award nominees are listed below. This year’s winners are in bold (with an asterisk):
Airman of the Year
NCO of the Year
Senior NCO of the Year
First Sergeant of the Year
Honor Guardsman of the Year
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Category I Civilian of the Year
Category II Civilian of the Year
Category III Civilian of the Year
Small Team of the Year
Large Team of the Year
Squadron of the Year
Spouse of the Year
