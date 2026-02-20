(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    88th Air Base Wing announces 2025 annual award winners

    88 ABW celebrates 2025 annual award winners

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Story by Christopher Warner 

    88th Air Base Wing

    The 88th Air Base Wing celebrated its top performers during the annualexcellence awards ceremony on Feb. 20at the Wright-Patt Club, where Airmen, Guardians and civilians were recognized for their achievements in 2025.

    The medieval-themed ceremony designated each group within the wing as a different house, complete with its own distinct sigil banner. The house banners were:

    • 88th ABW Front Office– House Eagle “Leading the Way”
    • 88th Medical Group – House Vitalis “Health is Prosperity”
    • 88th Mission Support Group – House Equine “Everything Falls to Us”
    • 88th Civil Engineer Group – House Beef “Building Tomorrow”
    • Wing Staff Agencies – House Boar “We Sustain the Realm”

    The nominees for the 88th Air Base Wing's annual awards, who were the winners from their respective groups, each received a themed medallion inlaid with house sigils. The overall annual award winners were presented with an engraved sword and plaque to commemorate their achievement.

    Col. Dustin Richards, 88 ABW and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88 ABW command chief, presented the medallions and swords recognizing the accomplishments of the nominees and winners.

    "The success of our Wing in 2025 is a direct reflection of the talent, professionalism, and drive of our Airmen, Guardians, and civilians. Their work—often unseen but always essential—enables mission success every day,” Richards said. “Thank you for your steadfast commitment and for representing the Mighty Eighty-Eighth with distinction.”

    Fontaine echoed the commander with, “Behind every nomination and award is a team that trained, mentored, and supported one another to succeed. That culture of the culture of mission command and innovation is what makes the Eighty-Eighth exceptional.”

    The annual award nominees are listed below. This year’s winners are in bold (with an asterisk):

    Airman of the Year

    • Senior Airman Kahlia Dockery – 88th Medical Group
    • *Senior Airman Griffin Shira – 88th Mission Support Group
    • Senior Airman Bryce Trimm – 88th Civil Engineer Group
    • Senior Airman Caleb Byrd – Wing Staff Agencies

    NCO of the Year

    • *Staff Sgt. Emma Porter – 88th Medical Group
    • Tech. Sgt. Shane Roberto – 88th Mission Support Group
    • Tech. Sgt. Anna Scoles – 88th Civil Engineer Group
    • Staff Sgt. April Domingo – Wing Staff Agencies

    Senior NCO of the Year

    • Master Sgt. Kelsey Pasinato – 88th Medical Group
    • *Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Coffin – 88th Mission Support Group
    • Master Sgt. Casey Brockway – Wing Staff Agencies

    First Sergeant of the Year

    • *Master Sgt. Jeanice Smith – Wing Staff Agencies

    Honor Guardsman of the Year

    • Senior Airman Lloyd Anderson – 88th Medical Group
    • Senior Airman Ashley Arline – 88th Medical Group
    • Senior Airman Brandon Skull – 88th Mission Support Group
    • *Spc. 4 Doryan Arnold – 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year

    • Capt. Jessica Angleton – 88th Medical Group
    • *Capt. (now Maj.) Ryan Samolewski – 88th Mission Support Group
    • Capt. Jeremiah Henderson – Wing Staff Agencies

    Field Grade Officer of the Year

    • *Maj. Kelsey Wilson – 88th Medical Group
    • Maj. Nicholas Mahanic – Wing Staff Agencies

    Category I Civilian of the Year

    • *Malia Prout – 88th Medical Group
    • Marcus Deloye – 88th Mission Support Group
    • Riley Whitaker – 88th Civil Engineer Group
    • Ashley Richards – Wing Staff Agencies

    Category II Civilian of the Year

    • Melinda Robison – 88th Medical Group
    • Ernest Gray – 88th Mission Support Group
    • Richard Leach – 88th Civil Engineer Group
    • *Jennie Merry – Wing Staff Agencies

    Category III Civilian of the Year

    • Jessica Johnson – 88th Medical Group
    • *Amanda Stewart – 88th Mission Support Group
    • Gardenier Ware – 88th Civil Engineer Group
    • James Kitchen – Wing Staff Agencies

    Small Team of the Year

    • Medical Readiness – 88th Medical Group
    • Airman Leadership School – 88th Mission Support Group
    • CEG Resources Team Contact – 88th Civil Engineer Group
    • *Military Justice Section – Wing Staff Agencies

    Large Team of the Year

    • *Internal Medicine Clinic – 88th Medical Group
    • Unclassified Network Ops – 88th Mission Support Group
    • Marathon Team – 88th Civil Engineer Group
    • Public Affairs – Wing Staff Agencies

    Squadron of the Year

    • Operational Medical Readiness Squadron – 88th Medical Group
    • Security Forces Squadron – 88th Mission Support Group
    • *Comptroller Squadron – Wing Staff Agencies

    Spouse of the Year

    • *Mrs. Danielle Paulson

