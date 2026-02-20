88th Air Base Wing announces 2025 annual award winners

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Peterson | U.S. Air Force Col. Dustin Richards (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine (far right), 88 ABW command chief, join award winners during the 88 ABW Annual Excellence Award ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the outstanding military and civilian performers and accomplishments of 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson) see less | View Image Page

The 88th Air Base Wing celebrated its top performers during the annualexcellence awards ceremony on Feb. 20at the Wright-Patt Club, where Airmen, Guardians and civilians were recognized for their achievements in 2025.

The medieval-themed ceremony designated each group within the wing as a different house, complete with its own distinct sigil banner. The house banners were:

88th ABW Front Office– House Eagle “Leading the Way”

“Leading the Way” 88th Medical Group – House Vitalis “Health is Prosperity”

“Health is Prosperity” 88th Mission Support Group – House Equine “Everything Falls to Us”

“Everything Falls to Us” 88th Civil Engineer Group – House Beef “Building Tomorrow”

“Building Tomorrow” Wing Staff Agencies – House Boar “We Sustain the Realm”

The nominees for the 88th Air Base Wing's annual awards, who were the winners from their respective groups, each received a themed medallion inlaid with house sigils. The overall annual award winners were presented with an engraved sword and plaque to commemorate their achievement.

Col. Dustin Richards, 88 ABW and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88 ABW command chief, presented the medallions and swords recognizing the accomplishments of the nominees and winners.

"The success of our Wing in 2025 is a direct reflection of the talent, professionalism, and drive of our Airmen, Guardians, and civilians. Their work—often unseen but always essential—enables mission success every day,” Richards said. “Thank you for your steadfast commitment and for representing the Mighty Eighty-Eighth with distinction.”

Fontaine echoed the commander with, “Behind every nomination and award is a team that trained, mentored, and supported one another to succeed. That culture of the culture of mission command and innovation is what makes the Eighty-Eighth exceptional.”

The annual award nominees are listed below. This year’s winners are in bold (with an asterisk):

Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Kahlia Dockery – 88th Medical Group

*Senior Airman Griffin Shira – 88th Mission Support Group

Senior Airman Bryce Trimm – 88th Civil Engineer Group

Senior Airman Caleb Byrd – Wing Staff Agencies

NCO of the Year

*Staff Sgt. Emma Porter – 88th Medical Group

Tech. Sgt. Shane Roberto – 88th Mission Support Group

Tech. Sgt. Anna Scoles – 88th Civil Engineer Group

Staff Sgt. April Domingo – Wing Staff Agencies

Senior NCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Kelsey Pasinato – 88th Medical Group

*Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Coffin – 88th Mission Support Group

Master Sgt. Casey Brockway – Wing Staff Agencies

First Sergeant of the Year

*Master Sgt. Jeanice Smith – Wing Staff Agencies

Honor Guardsman of the Year

Senior Airman Lloyd Anderson – 88th Medical Group

Senior Airman Ashley Arline – 88th Medical Group

Senior Airman Brandon Skull – 88th Mission Support Group

*Spc. 4 Doryan Arnold – 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Jessica Angleton – 88th Medical Group

*Capt. (now Maj.) Ryan Samolewski – 88th Mission Support Group

Capt. Jeremiah Henderson – Wing Staff Agencies

Field Grade Officer of the Year

*Maj. Kelsey Wilson – 88th Medical Group

Maj. Nicholas Mahanic – Wing Staff Agencies

Category I Civilian of the Year

*Malia Prout – 88th Medical Group

Marcus Deloye – 88th Mission Support Group

Riley Whitaker – 88th Civil Engineer Group

Ashley Richards – Wing Staff Agencies

Category II Civilian of the Year

Melinda Robison – 88th Medical Group

Ernest Gray – 88th Mission Support Group

Richard Leach – 88th Civil Engineer Group

*Jennie Merry – Wing Staff Agencies

Category III Civilian of the Year

Jessica Johnson – 88th Medical Group

*Amanda Stewart – 88th Mission Support Group

Gardenier Ware – 88th Civil Engineer Group

James Kitchen – Wing Staff Agencies

Small Team of the Year

Medical Readiness – 88th Medical Group

Airman Leadership School – 88th Mission Support Group

CEG Resources Team Contact – 88th Civil Engineer Group

*Military Justice Section – Wing Staff Agencies

Large Team of the Year

*Internal Medicine Clinic – 88th Medical Group

Unclassified Network Ops – 88th Mission Support Group

Marathon Team – 88th Civil Engineer Group

Public Affairs – Wing Staff Agencies

Squadron of the Year

Operational Medical Readiness Squadron – 88th Medical Group

Security Forces Squadron – 88th Mission Support Group

*Comptroller Squadron – Wing Staff Agencies

Spouse of the Year