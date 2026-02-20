Goodfellow Medical Group unveils newest sheep in the flock

Photo By Senior Airman Renee Finona | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. La Rita Abel, Goodfellow Medical Group commander, shakes hands with Jose Duran, artist of the Remedy “Code Blewe” Ross statue, before a sheep unveiling ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. The statue was created in collaboration with Downtown San Angelo, Inc., and reflects the group’s mission and commitment to supporting the health and readiness of the Goodfellow community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Renee Nicole S.N. Finona) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The Goodfellow Medical Group unveiled its newly designed sheep statue, Remedy “Code Blewe” Ross, on Feb 19, during a ceremony at the Ross Clinic followed by an immersion for the 17th Training Wing’s honorary commanders.

The statue, created in collaboration with Downtown San Angelo, Inc., reflects the medical group’s mission and personnel.

Remedy features the clinic’s cobra mascot symbolizing the speed and precision of its medics, a doctor’s coat and stethoscope representing trusted patient care, and squadron emblems highlighting the unified team supporting the health and readiness of the Goodfellow community.

Remedy joins a flock of sheep displayed across the installation, including Lt. Col. “Ewe-little” at the main gate, “Meg” outside the 316th Training Squadron and “Ricky the Rattler” at the 315th Training Squadron.

Following the unveiling, honorary commanders received a mission brief outlining how more than 175 military, civilian and contract personnel deliver care to over 11,500 beneficiaries while supporting approximately 14,000 students in a joint-service training environment.

“Our medical professionals support the mission at every level, from daily patient care to contingency readiness and emergency response,” said Lt. Col. La Rita Abel, Goodfellow Medical Group commander. “Opportunities like this immersion allow our community partners to better understand how their Air Force Medical Group keeps the force healthy, ready and capable.”

Honorary commanders then toured multiple clinic sections including pharmacy, patient administration, student clinic, flight medicine, optometry, immunizations, radiology, laboratory, physical therapy, dental and readiness operations, meeting directly with staff members responsible for each function.

The visit concluded with a medical skills exhibit featuring tactical combat casualty care scenarios, medical surveillance practices and field response capabilities designed to showcase how personnel train for real-world operations.

“Today gave me a much better understanding of everything the Medical Group provides,” said Devin Koehler, 17th TRW honorary commander. “I was impressed to see how many services are available in one place. Knowing that Goodfellow can support its students and members with comprehensive care on base shows how important the installation is to both readiness and the local community.”

The Honorary Commander Program pairs civic leaders with installation units to strengthen partnerships, promote public understanding and foster long-term community relationships supporting the installation and its training mission.