Fort Gordon Soldier sentenced to prison, discharged from the Army after pleading guilty to domestic violence

FORT GORDON, Ga. – A Soldier pleaded guilty to suffocating his wife during his court-martial Feb. 10 at the Fort Gordon Courtroom.



Spc. David R. Seifert, 25, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Cyber Battalion, United States Army Cyber Protection Brigade, was sentenced by the military judge to 75 days in prison and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



Seifert’s wife called 911 on Aug. 1, 2025, after he assaulted her during an argument at their off-post residence in Augusta, Ga. Upon arriving at the scene, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Seifert after he admitted to the assault and to suffocating his wife.



“Domestic abuse against one’s spouse, particularly acts involving suffocation, is a serious and potentially life-threatening form of violence that places victims at extreme risk and can forever altered a victims’ life,” said Capt. Cody Hoagland, prosecutor, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Fort Gordon. “Today’s verdict sends a clear message that domestic abusers will be held fully accountable, and that the Army will not tolerate domestic violence in its ranks.”



“Our commitment to holding violent offenders accountable underscored our decision in this case. Our hope is that victims of domestic violence understand that their voices are heard and that action will be taken where justice demands,” said Maj. Steven Poland, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



Seifert will serve his confinement at the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



This case was investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Fort Gordon Resident Agency and the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Hoagland, Poland, and Capt. Bill Christ, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Fort Gordon.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2026 Date Posted: 02.23.2026 09:06 Story ID: 558577 Location: GEORGIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Gordon Soldier sentenced to prison, discharged from the Army after pleading guilty to domestic violence, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.