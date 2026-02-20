55th MEB Selects State Best Warrior Competitors

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith | Soldiers assigned to the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, appear before a brigade-level Best Warrior Competition board in their Army Service Uniforms, Feb. 21, 2026. Competitors were evaluated on military bearing, professional knowledge and overall appearance for the opportunity to represent the brigade at the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s state-level Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith) see less | View Image Page

SCRANTON, Pa. – The 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, hosted its brigade-level Best Warrior Competition boards here Feb. 21, 2026.

Soldiers from across the brigade donned their Army service uniforms and reported before a panel of senior enlisted leaders to compete in appearance boards and determine who will represent the brigade at the state-level competition later this year.

The board was presided over by Command Sgt. Maj. Evan Melendez, 55th MEB command sergeant major, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Morris, 337th Engineer Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Chearney, 165th Military Police Battalion.

Board questions spanned a wide range of topics, including Army history, current world events, Army programs, marksmanship, drill and ceremony, and military bearing. Competitors were evaluated on their knowledge, confidence and professionalism under pressure.

Staff Sgt. Storm Fekette, a military police NCO with the 1069th Military Police Company, said the experience tested his composure and preparation.

“The board went well,” Fekette said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in an appearance board, but the more you participate in these, the more comfortable you become presenting yourself professionally in a stressful setting.”

Fekette said he is looking forward to continuing the challenge at the next level.

“I’m definitely excited for the state competition,” he said. “I’m just going to keep studying, training, and doing what I can to prepare for it.”

He encouraged other Soldiers to volunteer for future boards, emphasizing the professional growth that comes with the experience.

“I think you should always volunteer for boards whenever given the opportunity,” Fekette said. “It builds up personal confidence and experience, and it gets your name out there. Your leadership will see you putting forth that effort to become better.”

Sgt. Isabella Aydin, a signal support systems specialist assigned to the 213th Signal Company, said preparation was key as she approached her first-ever board.

“I reviewed the resources I was given to prepare until I was familiar with all of the study materials,” Aydin said. “Then I tried to go a little bit more in-depth, trying to understand more about Army programs, regulations, rehearsing the NCO Creed, and practicing as much as I could.”

Despite the nerves that come with a first board appearance, Aydin said the opportunity to represent her unit is an honor.

“It’s always an honor for your name to put forth,” she said. “To know that my unit thought that I was the Soldier that could best represent our formation. I always try to think of representing them well while answering the board’s questions.”

Spc. Garrett Harris, assigned to Headquarters Support Company, will move on to compete in the Soldier of the Year category at the state-level competition.

Aydin will compete for the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award, and Fekette will represent the brigade in the NCO of the Year category.

As the competitors prepare for the next round, Melendez offered clear guidance.

“Train hard, remain disciplined, and put forth 100% of your effort as you represent the brigade at the state competition,” Melendez said.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s state-level Best Warrior Competition is scheduled to take place at Fort Indiantown Gap April 7–12, 2026.