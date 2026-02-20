USS New Mexico Enters Shipyard for Warfighting Upgrade

Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine (Feb. 21, 2026) — The Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) for a scheduled maintenance period, Feb. 21, 2026. The submarine is scheduled for a major overhaul to ensure it remains a capable and deadly warfighting asset, one that is prepared to defend our homeland, deter our adversaries, and prevail in war. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) see less | View Image Page

KITTERY, Maine – The Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), with its crew of more than 120 Sailors arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, February 21, 2026.

The submarine is scheduled for a major overhaul to ensure it remains a capable and deadly warfighting asset, one that is prepared to defend our homeland, deter our adversaries, and prevail in war.

"The arrival of USS New Mexico is a significant event for our shipyard and the Nation," said Capt. Jesse Nice, commander of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. "The world-class team here at Portsmouth is excited to welcome New Mexico back to the Shipyard, and we’re ready to apply our unmatched expertise to this critical overhaul. Our mission is clear: to deliver a modernized, more lethal submarine back to the fleet with impeccable quality, ensuring our Nation's warfighters have the decisive edge they need."

Since last departing the shipyard on December 7, 2019, the USS New Mexico has completed several significant deployments and exercises, highlighting its crucial role in national and international security. Throughout this period, the submarine has upheld its mission to support U.S. and allied maritime interests, underscoring the capabilities of Virginia-class attack submarines.

“New Mexico arrived in Portsmouth as the proud winner of the Commander Submarine Squadron 6 Battle Efficiency award for 2025 – proof positive that their at-sea performance has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Capt. Jason Deichler, commodore, Submarine Squadron TWO. “This overhaul is a top priority for the Navy, and the crew and PNSY teams are ready to commence the on-time delivery of a national asset back to the fleet with the advanced warfighting capabilities required to dominate in any contested environment.”

The overhaul will be managed by a dedicated project team, working in direct partnership with the ship's crew to ensure a seamless and efficient modernization process. While at the shipyard, New Mexico will undergo extensive maintenance and critical system upgrades to bolster its operational readiness. The successful execution of this comprehensive modernization hinges on the detailed planning and seamless collaboration between the shipyard and the crew, preparing them to tackle the immense scope of the task ahead.

"This is a complex availability with thousands of moving parts, but our project team is fully integrated with the ship's crew and has been preparing for this day for months," said Patrick Coleman, project superintendent for USS New Mexico. "Our focus is locked in on two things: safety and quality. We have the right people and the right plan in place to execute this overhaul efficiently and return New Mexico to the Navy as the most capable submarine in the fleet."

Fast-attack submarines are the cornerstone of America's undersea advantage and a critical instrument of national power. As multi-mission platforms, they are foundational to integrated deterrence, enabling sea control, power projection, and persistent forward presence in the most contested environments. Designed to dominate the subsurface battle space, they excel in anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, while holding targets at risk hundreds of miles inland with precision strike capabilities. In an era of peer competition, they serve as our most survivable and versatile assets, gathering critical intelligence and enabling all-domain operations to provide commanders with unmatched decision advantage. Whether deploying special operation forces or conducting covert surveillance, they project power and influence, deterring aggression and setting the conditions for victory.

New Mexico’s Commanding Officer is Cmdr. Joseph Kimock. He assumed command January 28, 2026.

New Mexico’s host community is Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. Through a focus on innovation, accountability, and fostering a culture of warfighting excellence, PNSY strengthens the maritime industrial base and invests in its highly-skilled workforce. The work done at the shipyard is a direct contribution to national security. Submarines leave the shipyard more capable than ever before, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force and that the nation's warfighters are prepared for any mission, anywhere in the world.