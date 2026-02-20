Army Announces Winners of the Inaugural Best Drone Warfighter Competition

FORT RUCKER, Ala. - The U.S. Army today announced the winners of the inaugural Best Drone Warfighter Competition, a three‑day event held on February 17-19 that brought together elite drone operators from across the active duty, reserve, and National Guard components.

The competition was hosted by the Army Aviation Center of Excellence and the Maneuver Center of Excellence, in Huntsville, Alabama, sponsored by the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) in partnership with the University of Alabama Huntsville. The event drew over 200 competitors and more than 800 attendees, showcasing the Army’s most skilled small‑UAS operators. Participants competed in three distinct challenges designed to test speed, precision, teamwork, and creativity in small‑UAS employment: a high‑speed drone race, a tactical squad lane, and an innovation showcase, highlighting the Army’s commitment to integrating advanced unmanned aerial systems at every echelon of the force.

Winners of the 2026 Best Drone Warfighter Competition are: • Best Drone Operator: Sgt. Javon Purcher, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas • Best Tactical Squad: Staff Sgt. Angel Caliz and Spc. Jonah Burks, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck, Germany • Best Innovation: 1st Lt. Ryan Giallonardo, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Reed, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Shea and Sgt. 1st Class Brent Wehr, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard

Competitors raced Neros Archer FPV drones through a complex, obstacle course; executed cross‑country hunter‑killer missions in paired teams to identify and neutralize targets; and showcased Soldier‑designed technologies in front of a panel of experts aimed at improving survivability, lethality, and battlefield adaptability.

Beyond identifying top performers, the competition demonstrated how rapidly the Army’s unmanned capabilities are advancing. The event reinforced the service’s focus on developing operators who can excel in contested environments and contribute to combat formations that are more lethal, agile, and technologically integrated. The Best Drone Warfighter Competition aligns with the Army’s broader modernization priorities, underscoring the role of advanced unmanned systems in strengthening readiness and preparing Soldiers for the demands of future conflicts.

For additional imagery and media, go to https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/USArmyBDWC.

