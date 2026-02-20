17th Field Artillery Brigade conducts Arctic Ground Raid Mission with HIMARS

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 17th Field Artillery Brigade execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in Tanana Flats Training Area, Alaska, Feb 18. 2026. The live fire demonstrated the brigade's long range firing capability and reinforced the 11th Airborne Division's ability to operate in extreme cold-weather conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall) see less | View Image Page

TANANA FLATS TRAINING AREA, Alaska - Soldiers assigned to 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducted a ground raid mission with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in support of the 11th Airborne Division.

The ground raid live fire validated the brigade’s ability to rapidly deploy, integrate and deliver accurate long range fires across extended distances despite extreme cold temperatures and challenging terrain. Operating alongside elements of the 11th Airborne Division, the brigade reinforced the division’s capability to fight and win in one of the Army’s most demanding environments.

Integrating long range fires into Arctic training ensures forces remain capable of responding rapidly and decisively in contested environments. Exercises like JPMRC 26-02 provide the opportunity to validate systems, refine tactics and ensure forces can operate effectively in extreme cold-weather conditions.

Cpt. Benny Rodriguez, Battery commander for the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, expressed that this type of training is essential for building an expeditionary force.

“It tests our ability to project power into austere environments, forcing us to confront and solve complex problems that we simply cannot simulate at our home station,” said Rodriguez.

Arctic temperatures presented significant challenges for the brigade, freezing key components of the HIMARS launchers and threatening operational timelines. Through coordination and support from the 11th Airborne Division and the 354th Operations Support Squadron, Airfield Operations Flight, the Battery secured resources to maintain the launcher systems at operational temperatures, enabling successful execution of the live fire.

“Our battalion’s motto is ‘flexible,’ and this exercise made that word resonate with every Soldier in this Battery,” expressed Cpt. Rodriguez when highlighting his team’s ability to adapt and overcome each obstacle that came their way.

Training in Alaska’s extreme conditions forces units to refine coordination, sustainment, and execution under pressure. By integrating long range fires into division level Arctic operations, the 17th Field Artillery Brigade strengthened the 11th Airborne Division’s ability to deliver responsive, accurate effects across extended distances. JPMRC 26-02 demonstrates that Arctic forces can efficiently deploy, integrate and execute precision fires in support of large scale combat operations.