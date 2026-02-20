South Dakota returns home from deployment

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore | Lt. Berl McLaurin, assigned to the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota (SSN 790), meets his daughter for the first time as South Dakota returns to Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Feb. 20, 2026, following a six-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. South Dakota and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota (SSN 790), under the command of Cmdr. Burnes Brown, returned to Naval Submarine Base New London Friday, Feb. 20, completing a six-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

Capt. Thomas Flaherty, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, under which South Dakota operates, welcomed them home and celebrated their success.

"South Dakota and her crew exemplified undersea dominance throughout this deployment," Flaherty said. "They operated at the highest levels and brought strength, agility, firepower and endurance to the battle space. Their unwavering dedication is a reminder to our adversaries of the lethality of our submarine force. I commend them on a job well done.”

Brown praised his crew and their commitment to excellence.

“The crew performed admirably, every step of the way, demonstrating toughness, commitment, and professionalism,” Brown said. “I am incredibly proud of their individual growth, accomplishments and what they enabled us to do together."

Brown also praised the support and resolve of those waiting for them ashore.

“Deployments are challenging for Sailors and families,” Brown said. “For most of our crew and their families, this was their first traditional deployment. Our families and friends supported us from afar and took care of life at home. Our confidence in the home team kept us focused and motivated us to persevere during our missions. We could not be more grateful for them and their support, and are excited to see them.”

South Dakota steamed more than 38,500 nautical miles and made port calls to the United Kingdom and Norway. Twenty-five Sailors earned their submarine warfare devices – commonly referred to as “dolphins”. Five Sailors welcomed new babies.

While deployed, South Dakota earned SUBRON 4’s Battle “E” Award, Cyber “C” Award, Communications “C” Award, and Medical “M” Award, as well as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 69’s fiscal year 2025 4th quarter “Hook-Em” Award for anti-submarine warfare.

Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Matthew Slavin and his spouse were honored with the ceremonial first kiss on the pier.

Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Michael Bradner was awarded the ceremonial first hug with his family.

USS South Dakota was commissioned on Feb. 2, 2019. SSN 790 is the third U.S. warship commissioned under the name South Dakota, following a Pennsylvania-class armored cruiser commissioned in 1908, and the lead ship of a class of fast battleships, which was commissioned in 1942 and operated during World War II. The submarine South Dakota has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.

The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.