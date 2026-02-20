Leadership Lessons: Former SEAC 4 visits DM to inspire the next generation of Airmen

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. —Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Feb. 19 and 20 to share his leadership philosophies with Airmen across the installation. Before Colón-López spoke, 355th Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher provided an introduction highlighting the type of leader Colón-López was and the impact he had on the U.S. Military. “He was the first Airman to hold the prestigious position of Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities,” said Hatcher. “With a leadership style characterized by humility and a genuine care for service members, he has left an indelible mark on the United States military." During his presentation, Colón-López reflected on his time as a pararescueman, and how it shaped him as a leader later in his career. “That was one of the most important experiences in my life as an Airman," said Colón-López. "That was when I realized that in order to get the things you want, you have to earn your keep, nothing is going to be handed to you.” Colón-López encouraged Airmen to take charge of their mission readiness, speaking on the importance of being ready for a future fight. “Right now is the time for us to get the training, reps, and sets in,” said Colón-López. “There is a personal responsibility for every single one of us to be able to go ahead and rise up to the occasion when the flag does go up.” Colón-López also spoke on his views on the importance of mentorship and passing on lessons learned. “One thing about these key leadership decisions is that there’s a lot of commitment that’s unwritten to continue to set you up for success,” said Colón-López. “That is the sole reason why I’m here is to pass on the things I’ve learned in 33 years to set you up for the future fight.” The visit gave Davis-Monthan Airmen a great opportunity to hear directly from Colón-López and reinforced leadership principles essential to the mission. By sharing his experiences and approach, Colón-López emphasized the value of readiness, mentorship, and initiative in preparing the Airmen for future challenges.