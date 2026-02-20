Fort Lee Commissary honors 6888th legacy through DeCA competition and author visit

FORT LEE, Va. — The Defense Commissary Agency brought history to life at the Fort Lee Commissary this week, highlighting the legacy of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion through a themed exhibit, author visit and community-focused events designed to educate and inspire military families.



The exhibit, featured Feb. 16–22, was part of Smucker’s 2026 Mission Breakfast Competition — a friendly competition among commissaries encouraging creative displays that promote community engagement while recognizing military history. Designed to honor the women of the 6888th, the display blended storytelling, historical education and interactive experiences for patrons visiting the store.



Adding to the experience, Renata Morgan — author of “Transitioning from a Weekend to a Warzone” and an actress in “The Six Triple Eight” — visited the commissary Feb. 20, signing books and speaking with community members during a four-hour event that also featured Smucker’s products, popcorn and a screening of the film.



Morgan said interacting directly with service members and families made the event especially memorable.



“It’s an honor to help tell the story of the Six Triple Eight and share it with the military community,” Morgan said. “These women accomplished something extraordinary, and I hope events like this inspire people to learn more about their service and sacrifices.”



As shoppers moved through the commissary, many paused to read about the World War II unit known as the “Six Triple Eight,” the first and only primarily African American female unit deployed overseas during the war. The battalion included Latin American, Hispanic, Caribbean and Asian Pacific Islander women and served from 1945 to 1946 under the command of Lt. Col. Charity Adams. Their mission — captured in the motto “No Mail, Low Morale” — was to sort and route millions of pieces of mail for service members and civilians, restoring a vital connection between troops and home.



By organizing their work into shifts, the 855-member unit — 824 enlisted women and 31 officers — processed an average of 65,000 pieces of mail per day while serving in both Europe and the United States.



“This exhibit gave us the opportunity to educate our patrons while creating a meaningful experience that honors the women of the 6888th,” said Melquiadeth Supinger, assistant commissary officer at Fort Lee. “Seeing customers stop, learn and engage with the display showed how powerful these stories still are today.”



John E. Hall, director and chief executive officer of the Defense Commissary Agency, said events like the one at Fort Lee reflect the commissary’s role beyond providing groceries.



“Our commissaries are more than places to shop — they are community hubs,” Hall said. “Recognizing the legacy of the 6888th while bringing authors and educational opportunities to our patrons strengthens the connection between military history and the families we serve every day.”



Throughout the week, the display transformed an everyday shopping trip into a moment of reflection — reminding patrons that behind every historical milestone are individuals whose service continues to resonate across generations.



The exhibit aligns with ongoing efforts across Fort Lee to preserve and share the history of the battalion. The U.S. Army Women’s Museum currently features a related exhibit, “Courage to Deliver,” offering visitors a deeper look into the achievements and enduring impact of the unit.





To learn more about the Defense Commissary Agency, click here:

[https://shop.commissaries.com/](https://shop.commissaries.com/)



To learn more about the Army Women’s Museum and their exhibits, click here:[https://awm.army.mil/index.html](https://awm.army.mil/index.html)



To learn more about the 688thh Central Postal Directory Battalion click here:[https://www.womenofthe6888th.org/](https://www.womenofthe6888th.org/)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2026 Date Posted: 02.20.2026 16:25 Story ID: 558517 Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee Commissary honors 6888th legacy through DeCA competition and author visit, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.