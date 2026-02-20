AMC interim commander participates in Operation Deep Freeze

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood | U.S. Airmen supporting Operation Deep Freeze take a group photo with Lt. Gen. Rebecca Sonkiss, Air Mobility Command interim commander, at Christchurch, New Zealand, Feb. 4, 2026. Active Duty and Reserve Airmen flew from McChord Field to New Zealand to support the National Science Foundation with cargo and personnel airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood | U.S. Airmen supporting Operation Deep Freeze take a group photo with Lt. Gen....... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – In the harsh Antarctic environment, Air Mobility Command provides passenger, cargo and fuel movement as part of Operation Deep Freeze. ODF is the logistical support provided by the Department of War to the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic program.

Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment in which it is conducted. Aircraft and Airmen must endure adverse weather, high winds and extreme temperatures, making airlift operations exceptionally challenging.

Lt. Gen. Rebecca Sonkiss, AMC interim commander, joined Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica Airmen and flew a C-17 Globemaster III on a recent mission to the continent.

“This dynamic mission set requires unique contributions from the Total and Joint Force,” Sonkiss said. “I have enormous respect for every servicemember who makes this mission possible.”

ODF missions require a joint and total force team of Active, Guard, and Reserve servicemembers from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and Navy.

“Operation Deep Freeze sustainment missions require incredible precision and seamless interoperability from forecasting the weather to ensuring each aircraft is mission capable and ready to fly,” said Sonkiss. “I’m incredibly proud of the exceptional professionalism and expertise displayed by the Airmen conducting this mission.”

Airlift operations can range from strategic inter-theater airlift, tactical intra-theater airlift and airdrop, aeromedical evacuation support, search and rescue, bulk fuel supply, port cargo handling, and transportation requirements supporting the NSF.

During the 2024-2025 Antarctic Support Season, Airmen transported 1,076 passengers, 900 tons of cargo and 120,000 gallons of fuel in one of the harshest environments in the world.

The U.S. military’s support of U.S. Antarctic research began in 1955.