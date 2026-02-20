Fort Gordon master sergeant sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence

FORT GORDON, Ga. – An Army master sergeant pleaded guilty to multiple domestic violence charges during his court-martial Feb. 9 at the Fort Gordon Courtroom.

Master Sgt. Matthew N. Frost, 41, a pharmacy specialist assigned to the Medical Readiness Battalion, Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center, was sentenced by the military judge to 148 days of confinement and reduction in rank to E-7.

On Nov. 9, 2025, military police responded to a 911 call from Frost’s wife who told authorities he had fired a pistol at her while at their residence on Fort Gordon. When the MPs arrived, Frost was apprehended with the firearm still in his possession.

They learned that Frost and his wife were arguing when he fired a pistol near her head as he attempted to intimidate her. The round missed her, almost striking their two dogs, and was found lodged in the wall of their townhome.

Agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation and found video footage of the assault from an internal security system within the residence.

“The Office of Special Trial Counsel’s interests are always centered on justice, taking into account the holistic circumstances of alleged offenses. This case demonstrates our commitment to building trust and protecting our military community,” said Maj. Steven Poland, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.

“The court’s sentence is a fair and appropriate punishment that holds Sgt. First Class Frost accountable for his crimes and provides him with the necessary resources for effective rehabilitation,” said Capt. Bill Christ, prosecutor, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence. “This outcome reinforces the fact that domestic violence and reckless behavior have no place in our Army.”

Frost will serve his confinement at the Northwestern Joint Regional Correctional Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

This case was investigated by Army CID’s Fort Gordon Resident Agency and prosecuted by Poland, Christ and Capt. Cody, Hoagland, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at http://www.p3tips.com/armycid.