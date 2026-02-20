SUBFOR 2026 Change of Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vice Adm. Richard Seif relieved Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher as Commander, Submarine Forces/Submarine Force Atlantic during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 20, 2026.



Gaucher assumed his current duties as Commander, Submarine Forces in December 2023. He served as undersea domain lead and was responsible for the Submarine Force's strategic vision. As Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, he commanded all Atlantic-based U.S. submarines, their crews and supporting shore activities. These responsibilities also included duties as commander, Task Force (CTF) 114, CTF 88, and CTF 46. As commander, Allied Submarine Command, he served as the principal undersea warfare advisor to all North Atlantic Treaty Organization strategic commanders.



“It has been a pleasure to come to work every day and lead the greatest submarine force in the world,” said Gaucher. “From phenomenal Sailors to commanding officers.”



Gaucher will continue his naval service as the first Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager (DPRM) for Submarines. As DRPM for Submarines, Gaucher will oversee the production of Virginia and Columbia-class submarines.



“It’s been an incredible honor to lead SUBFOR,” said Gaucher. “God bless the submarine force, the U.S. Navy, and the United States of America.”



Adm. James Foggo, retired, was the guest speaker during the ceremony. Foggo, who last served as commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, expressed his congratulations to both Gaucher and Seif.



“I proudly served in the United States Navy with Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher and Vice Adm. Rich Seif,” said Foggo.



Foggo went on to wish Seif the best of luck as he assumes command of the Submarine Force.



Seif has served aboard five nuclear fast-attack submarines. While in command of USS Buffalo (SSN 715), his crew was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, two Battle Efficiency awards, and the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy. He also commanded USS Jacksonville (SSN 699), completing a U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet deployment. He also served as Commodore or Submarine Squadron One.



Prior to his assignment as commander, Submarine Forces, Seif served as Director, AUKUS Integration and Acquisition. Other staff and flag tours include Chief of Staff to Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, military assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities, deputy chief of staff for operations for Submarine Group Seven (Task Force 74), and the Navy's national director of submarine and nuclear power recruiting.



“We are America’s undersea arsenal. We are a global undersea response force, and we will cede no battle. We are the Navy’s unseen shield, and unseen sword, America’s first line of defense, and offense against those who would disrupt and destabilize the rules based order,” said Seif. “We are men and women of action, and we have the watch. Should deterrence fail, we will be on the scene, ready, upon order, alongside our allies and partners.



U.S. Submarine Forces execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, Submarine Forces, in particular, are expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the Nation could not otherwise achieve.



U.S. Submarine Forces and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.