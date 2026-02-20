BAMC Auxiliary supports patients, staff with grants

Photo By Garron Webster | Brooke Army Medical Center Facility Dog Program handlers and their dogs accept treats...... read more read more Photo By Garron Webster | Brooke Army Medical Center Facility Dog Program handlers and their dogs accept treats and supplies during the BAMC Auxiliary Welfare Grant Ceremony at BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026. The welfare committee approved 26 grant requests totaling more than $20,000 to help support patient care at BAMC. (DoW Photo by Garron Webster) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FOR SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 20, 2026) -- The BAMC Auxiliary held its annual Welfare Grant Ceremony Feb. 17, at Brooke Army Medical Center.



This year, the welfare committee approved 26 grant requests totaling more than $20,000 to help support patient care at BAMC.



Col. Kevin Kelly, BAMC commander, began by thanking the Great Hearts Northern Oaks Feather and Talon Chamber Choir for their “great” rendition of the National Anthem and James Jacobson for leading the audience in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.



“The BAMC Auxiliary was founded in 1953 by a group of military spouses who were looking for ways to contribute,” explained Kelly. “They formed this great nonprofit organization that has a simple but powerful mission, to support patients and the wider military community through service, fundraising and special events.”



Kelly praised Auxiliary President Kate Ward and the Auxiliary board members for their efforts.



“Today, we celebrate the unwavering efforts of the auxiliary volunteers that make this happen,” he said. “Your dedication and generosity make a real difference and inspire all of us.”



Since 2019, the BAMC Auxiliary has given more than $200,000 worth of items to over 50 departments throughout the organization.



““It is incredible to see the diversity of these requests and the many different ways our military medical community goes above and beyond to care for patients and each other,” Ward said. “We are truly honored to be able to play a small part in empowering you to better serve this wonderful population.”



Grant recipients received funding for a variety of items including patient education materials, toys for pediatric patients, and clothing for patients in need.



The Auxiliary Grants Committee consisting of Ward, Cam Jacobson, Jessica Boyd and Linda McCoy receive the requests and issue grants based on the needs of specific departments throughout BAMC.



Some of the more unique items requested this year were toys to help entertain pediatric patients in the Emergency Department, baby swings for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a casting rod and gator skin balls for brain injury rehab patients.



Ward thanked the Auxiliary Board for their efforts over the past year.



“The women on this board have continually stepped up and given selflessly of their time and their talents to give back to the patients and staff of BAMC. We might be small in numbers, and we are, but we have collectively given over 1,000 hours of volunteer time this year, and I am honored to serve alongside this group of women who believe in giving back.”



“On behalf of everyone here at Brooke Army Medical Center, our deepest gratitude to all of the Auxiliary and all who volunteer in support of their projects -- Thank you for your support,” Kelly said.