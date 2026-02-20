Oklahoma National Guard returns from D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Photo By 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice | An Oklahoma National Guard Soldier holds a child following the welcome home ceremony for members of Task Force Thunder in Mustang, Oklahoma, Feb. 18, 2026. Approximately 200 Guardsmen, assembled from 48 different units across the state, returned home after completing a three-month mission in support of D.C. Safe and Beautiful where the Soldiers and Airmen, under the direction of Joint Task Force D.C., conducted patrols in high-traffic areas to deter crime and provide first aid to citizens in need. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families, friends and Oklahoma National Guard leaders gathered at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 to welcome home members of the Oklahoma National Guard’s Task Force Thunder following their mission to Washington, D.C.

Approximately 200 Guardsmen, assembled from 48 different units across the state, returned home after completing a three-month mission in support of D.C. Safe and Beautiful.

“Rarely do we deploy as a joint unit,” said Lt. Col. Robert Riddle, commander of Oklahoma’s Task Force Thunder. “Very few of the service members had worked together before, so it was imperative that we established relationships and trust quickly to ensure we would be successful in D.C.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized Oklahoma Guardsmen to participate. The mission, under the direction of Joint Task Force D.C., included conducting patrols in high-traffic areas to deter crime and providing first aid to citizens in need.

According to Riddle, the primary focus was on deescalation.

“Conducting patrols in a high foot-traffic area was challenging, especially while trying to be a deterrent and be friendly at the same time,” Riddle said. “It was more of an art than science to find the appropriate balance; I’m very proud of how well they performed.”

Task Force Thunder, which assumed responsibility for the largest area of operations in D.C., also took on many additional tasks voluntarily.

“Even through historically adverse winter weather conditions, Oklahomans stepped up and volunteered to help clear streets and sidewalks without being tasked,” Riddle said. “We administered dozens of [naloxone/Narcan] doses to those in need, intercepted thieves and physical assailants, changed flat tires… and even provided assistance to a victim of sex-trafficking at Union Station.”

Leaders praised the Soldiers for their commitment, discipline and quiet professionalism and thanked the families and employers for their continued support throughout the deployment.

“Often, the most important missions are not defined by dramatic, high-visibility moments, but by quiet prevention,” said Brig. Gen. Robert Walter, assistant adjutant general - Army for the Oklahoma National Guard. “Because you were disciplined, situations did not escalate. You demonstrated that our military serves the Constitution and the people - without hesitation, without bias, and without fail.”