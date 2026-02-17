Fort Lee civilian named Army Civilian Communicator of the Year

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Chad Menegay, who has worked in the Fort Lee Public Affairs office since April 2022, (Photo by Ericka Gillespie) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Chad Menegay, who has worked in the Fort Lee Public Affairs office since April 2022, ...... read more read more

By Jefferson Wolfe Fort Lee Public Affairs Officer

FORT LEE, Va. — A civilian public affairs specialist at Fort Lee was named the Army Civilian Communicator of the Year in the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition.

Chad Menegay, who has worked in the Fort Lee Public Affairs office since April 2022, also received the award at the U.S. Army Installation Management Command and Army Materiel Command levels earlier this year.

The award recognizes overall excellence in creating public affairs products. Each entry consisted of five products: one print story, one video story, one photograph and two additional products of the candidate’s choice.

"Chad tells the Army's story with skill and passion,” said Jefferson Wolfe, the garrison public affairs officer. “His ability to tell our story— through video, photography, or the written word—powerfully showcases the dedication of our Soldiers, Civilians, and Families. The excellence recognized by this award is something we see in his contributions every single day."

The products Menegay submitted include:

Video: "Small arms/towed artillery repairers train to support the warfighter" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/978434)

"Small arms/towed artillery repairers train to support the warfighter" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/978434) Video: "Ammunition specialist sling load training" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/961599)

"Ammunition specialist sling load training" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/961599) Video: "2025 CASCOM & SCoE DSOY Competition" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/964522)

"2025 CASCOM & SCoE DSOY Competition" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/964522) News: "Training instructor teaches resilience, instills hope in Gold Star kids" (http://www.dvidshub.net/news/547305)

"Training instructor teaches resilience, instills hope in Gold Star kids" (http://www.dvidshub.net/news/547305) Image: "Fort Lee RSO hosts Runner's Camp for community youth" (www.dvidshub.net/image/9451596)

Established in 1970, the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition annually recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program.

The competition is conducted by the Army Communications and Outreach Office on behalf of the Secretary of the Army to recognize, cultivate and inspire excellence within the Army public affairs community.