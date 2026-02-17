(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Lee civilian named Army Civilian Communicator of the Year

    Fort Lee civilian named Army Civilian Communicator of the Year

    Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Chad Menegay, who has worked in the Fort Lee Public Affairs office since April 2022, ...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Story by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    By Jefferson Wolfe Fort Lee Public Affairs Officer

    FORT LEE, Va. — A civilian public affairs specialist at Fort Lee was named the Army Civilian Communicator of the Year in the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition.

    Chad Menegay, who has worked in the Fort Lee Public Affairs office since April 2022, also received the award at the U.S. Army Installation Management Command and Army Materiel Command levels earlier this year.

    The award recognizes overall excellence in creating public affairs products. Each entry consisted of five products: one print story, one video story, one photograph and two additional products of the candidate’s choice.

    "Chad tells the Army's story with skill and passion,” said Jefferson Wolfe, the garrison public affairs officer. “His ability to tell our story— through video, photography, or the written word—powerfully showcases the dedication of our Soldiers, Civilians, and Families. The excellence recognized by this award is something we see in his contributions every single day."

    The products Menegay submitted include:

    • Video: "Small arms/towed artillery repairers train to support the warfighter" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/978434)
    • Video: "Ammunition specialist sling load training" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/961599)
    • Video: "2025 CASCOM & SCoE DSOY Competition" (http://www.dvidshub.net/video/964522)
    • News: "Training instructor teaches resilience, instills hope in Gold Star kids" (http://www.dvidshub.net/news/547305)
    • Image: "Fort Lee RSO hosts Runner's Camp for community youth" (www.dvidshub.net/image/9451596)

    Established in 1970, the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition annually recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program.

    The competition is conducted by the Army Communications and Outreach Office on behalf of the Secretary of the Army to recognize, cultivate and inspire excellence within the Army public affairs community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 14:41
    Story ID: 558491
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee civilian named Army Civilian Communicator of the Year, by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Lee civilian named Army Civilian Communicator of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    public-affairs
    fort-lee-news-2026
    communicator-of-the-year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version