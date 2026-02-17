Joint Base Charleston’s Palmetto Spark Lab showcases new alert technology with ZeroEyes

Photo By Airman Braxton Grant-Stokes | Dustin Kisling, ZeroEyes executive vice president of government solutions, showcases the new ZeroEyes Awareness Kit to service members at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. The Awareness Kit seeks to improve installation efficiency by optimizing pre-existing camera infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C.- Joint Base Charleston’s Palmetto Spark Lab partnered with ZeroEyes, a software development company focusing on digital alert systems, to showcase the new ZeroEyes Awareness Kit (ZAK) to leadership from across the installation, Jan. 29, 2026.

The Spark Lab has been focused on keeping Joint Base Charleston at the forefront of innovation, constantly finding new ways to streamline processes, aiming to optimize resources and manpower. The collaboration with ZeroEyes seeks to help with this mission by automating a portion of the threat-detection process.

“Asking the human eye to be able to constantly watch multiple camera feeds and detect threats at the drop of a hat is harder than finding a needle in a haystack,” said Dustin Kisling, ZeroEyes’ Executive Vice President of Government Solutions. “Our goal is to be able to make the surveillance part as streamlined and efficient as possible, allowing manpower to be better allocated to places where they may be needed more.”

The ZAK model utilizes pre-existing cameras to rapidly scan vast landscapes and crowds, identifying possible threats. If a threat is detected, it sends a keyframe image of it to a 24/7 operations center. Real people then verify the threat and alert the local authorities if need be.

The showcase started with a presentation, detailing the origins of ZeroEyes as a company and how their ZAK model will be able to integrate into various pre-existing base camera systems, in buildings, on streetlights and attached to vehicles. This then led to an outdoor demonstration of the model built into a drone with the ability to identify people, vehicles and threats from great distances.

“The ZeroEyes team was great to work with,” said Pete Tascione, Spark Lab team member. “Innovations like these can greatly improve the welfare of the base, which is all the Spark Lab ever strives for.”