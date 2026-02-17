Operation Striking Thunder strengthens multinational interoperability in Latvia

ADAZI, Latvia -- Operation Striking Thunder brought together forces from Sweden, Spain, Latvia, Canada, and the United States for a multinational training mission focused on improving interoperability and collective readiness. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment trained alongside Canadian Armed Forces counterparts who leads the NATO battlegroup in Ādaži, Latvia; established in 2017 under NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence to deter regional aggression. Bravo Battery Platoon Sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Jarrett Schwarz, said, “The Canadians play a vital role out here. They comprise the majority of this NATO battlegroup, and this is a Canadian-led multinational exercise,” Schwarz said. The training allowed U.S. Soldiers to become more familiar with their artillery systems and to gain experience operating alongside allied forces. Schwarz mentioned working in a multinational environment has helped build trust between the forces and improved their coordination and communication skills. “We have a very good relationship with them,” Schwarz said. “They provide a lot of assets and resources, and vice versa, we help them out.” Multinational exercises like Operation Striking Thunder provide opportunities for allied forces to develop working relationships while improving their ability to conduct combined operations. Schwarz was emphatic when talking about the main takeaway of any of these training events, was trust. “It makes us feel like we can trust one another,” he said. “Trust is very important when you’re trying to build relationships with other nations.” He added that the operation has met his expectation; his platoon maintained a steady operational tempo while conducting reconnaissance and establishing firing positions. “This operation has been running very smoothly,” Schwarz said. “We were up early to recon a few areas, found one that suits our needs best, and have been conducting operations day and night.” The exercise also emphasized mobility during artillery missions. Schwarz said crews trained to rapidly reposition howitzers after firing to reduce vulnerability and maintain operational effectiveness. Schwarz has served 14 years in the Army and said his unit’s performance and professionalism during the multinational training event was exceptional. “I’m very proud to be a part of this unit,” he said. “This field artillery battery is one of the best I’ve served alongside. The Soldiers are highly motivated, highly talented, and continue to accomplish the mission even in difficult conditions.”