HYDRA: To Make Communication Onboard Easier

Communication is essential to the success of any large-scale operation, and it becomes even more critical during complex shipyard periods such as the Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).



Whether it is citizens band radios used by truck drivers or long-range systems such as amateur (ham) radios relied upon during emergency situations, effective communication tools ensure coordination, safety, and mission readiness. Onboard Stennis, one of the most widely used communication systems is the Hierarchical Yet Dynamically Reprogrammable Architecture (HYDRA).



HYDRA functions as a shipboard handheld radio system, similar to a walkie-talkie, that can be configured to meet the evolving needs of major operations. As the ship progresses toward the end of RCOH, programming and issuing these radios is a key step in restoring full operational capability.



“This is a major milestone that gets us out of RCOH because having this HYDRA system gives everybody aboard the ability to communicate with each other,” said Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Psolka. “Once we pull out of the yards and become more operational, we won’t be able to utilize our cell phones or have cell service.”



The upgraded HYDRA system provides the same core functions Sailors are already familiar with while adding new capabilities designed to improve performance. One of its most significant enhancements is the ability to prioritize critical messages by overriding other channels, supporting faster response during urgent situations. In addition, HYDRA radios can be quickly reprogrammed from a central computer, allowing them to be efficiently reassigned as shipboard needs change.



HYDRA also plays a vital role in maintaining secure, reliable communication once the ship returns to operational status. By localizing frequencies, the system helps keep essential information onboard while reducing interference from external channels. This capability becomes especially important during deployments or high-tempo evolutions when other forms of communication may be limited.



“I understand we have J-Dial, but that’s in dedicated spaces,” Psolka explained. “People are moving around, practicing drills. That’s not a J-Dial situation… that’s a radio situation. So, it’s going to allow for a lot more free-form communication, locating everybody, and just keeping track of everything.”



Lt. Michael Cornell, CS-9 division officer, highlighted the effort required to transition the ship to the upgraded system.



“I have watched my team work diligently over the last few months preparing for the shift from the old radio system to HYDRA,” Cornell said. “Getting HYDRA online may be a step towards bringing the Stennis out of RCOH, but my team’s grit and determination will make her a warship again.”



With HYDRA coming fully online, Combat Systems restores a critical layer of shipboard communication essential to safe, coordinated operations. As Stennis transitions out of RCOH and toward sustained underway periods, the upgraded system ensures Sailors can communicate quickly, reliably, and securely across the ship. The return of this capability marks a decisive step in reestablishing Stennis as a fully operational warship ready to rejoin the fleet.