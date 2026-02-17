U.S. Space Forces Southern collaborates with space industry in radar site visit Your browser does not support the audio element.

PEARCE, Ariz. — U.S. Space Forces Southern (SPACEFOR-SOUTH) Guardians met with commercial space industry representatives during a radar facility visit Feb. 17. The engagement focused on potential integration opportunities for increased space domain awareness through advancing radar technology and global expansion into the Western Hemisphere.



The visit marked the first time SPACEFOR–SOUTH conducted an official engagement at the commercial radar site in Pearce. Guardians received demonstrations of the radar’s capabilities and discussed how private-sector technologies could support Space Force missions to enhance space superiority.



“Radar data provided by commercial companies adds significant value to the U.S. Space Force,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. Justin Lee, Space Systems Command liaison to Space Forces Southern and U.S. Southern Command. “Private industry can provide access to data from strategically valuable locations around the world.”



Lee noted that SPACEFOR–SOUTH continues to assess how commercial space capabilities may complement military systems. A better understanding of the commercial market allows the component command to advocate for expanding access to space-related capabilities and information sharing among partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.



Commercial partnerships contribute to space operations and command and control efforts. This includes, tracking satellite positions, identifying systems, understanding their functions, and assessing potential risks to U.S. assets in orbit. It also supports critical systems such as GPS and navigation services used by consumers worldwide.



Lee emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue with partner nations on space-related matters. Recent efforts include SPACEFOR–SOUTH’s work towards delivering optical telescopes to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The systems are intended to support partner-nation capacity and improve regional awareness for a secure Western Hemisphere.



“Expanding space-related capacity through engagement with the commercial sector is mutually beneficial,” Lee said. “Partner nations gain access to data they may not otherwise have, while the United States benefits from information collected from locations not currently accessible.”



As the first Space Force Component to visit the commercial radar site, the engagement provided Guardians an opportunity to exchange perspectives with industry representatives and gain a deeper understanding of how commercial technologies may inform future operations.