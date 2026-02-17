(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Longtime Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Medical employee retires from service

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Regional Training Site–Medical facility at Fort McCoy honored employee Victor Hinze who served as a bio-medical technician at the facility from 1991 to 2025.

    Throughout his remarkable tenure, he delivered expert instruction, meticulous maintenance support, and invaluable institutional knowledge that strengthened the readiness and training of Reserve medical units. Col. Fernando Rivera, RTS-Medical site director, and the RTS-Medical team offered Hinze heartfelt congratulations on his retirement.

    They recognized “Victor’s unwavering dedication and the critical role he played in sustaining lifesaving medical equipment both in training and operational environments. His professionalism, expertise, and commitment set a lasting standard of excellence for the organization.

    “RTS-Medical celebrates Victor’s legacy of service and wishes him a rewarding and well earned retirement.”

    (Article prepared by Regional Training Site–Medical at Fort McCoy.)

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, RTS-Medical, Government Civil Service, IMCOM

