Longtime Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Medical employee retires from service

Courtesy Photo | Victor Hinze, now-retired employee of Regional Training Site-Medical at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown during his retirement get-together in January at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hinze was well known for his support and work at the facility. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Regional Training Site–Medical facility at Fort McCoy honored employee Victor Hinze who served as a bio-medical technician at the facility from 1991 to 2025.

Throughout his remarkable tenure, he delivered expert instruction, meticulous maintenance support, and invaluable institutional knowledge that strengthened the readiness and training of Reserve medical units. Col. Fernando Rivera, RTS-Medical site director, and the RTS-Medical team offered Hinze heartfelt congratulations on his retirement.

They recognized “Victor’s unwavering dedication and the critical role he played in sustaining lifesaving medical equipment both in training and operational environments. His professionalism, expertise, and commitment set a lasting standard of excellence for the organization.

“RTS-Medical celebrates Victor’s legacy of service and wishes him a rewarding and well earned retirement.”

(Article prepared by Regional Training Site–Medical at Fort McCoy.)