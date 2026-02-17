Wounded in 2012, honored in 2026 – Army Aviator receives Purple Heart

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Lt. Col. Matthew Stockton, 1-145th battalion commander, pins Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jayson Johnson with a Purple Heart Feb. 19,2026 for his actions in Afghanistan in 2012. see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. -- Brig. Gen. Kenneth C. Cole, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, presented the Purple Heart to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jayson Johnson during a ceremony Feb. 18, 2026, recognizing wounds he received in combat.

The prestigious Purple Heart is awarded for being wounded or killed in any action against an enemy of the United States or because of an act of any such enemy or opposing armed forces. This award honors Johnson’s actions under enemy fire in November 2012 while deployed to Paktika Province, Afghanistan.

“So, we’re gathered today for an important purpose,” said Cole, “to bestow the Purple Heart on one of our own, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jayson Johnson, for wounds he received in combat. This medal is a testament to his courage and a symbol of the sacrifice made in defense of our nation.”

“CW3 Johnson's career is a masterclass in leadership,” said Cole.

Johnson enlisted in the Army in 2005 as an infantryman. During his enlisted career, he earned the Ranger tab, Pathfinder badge and sniper qualification. He served in multiple leadership roles, including team leader, squad leader, platoon sergeant and first sergeant, deploying three times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2017, Johnson transitioned to Army aviation and became a UH-60 Blackhawk Pilot. He now serves as a tactical officer at Fort Rucker, helping shape aviators. Earlier this year, two aviation students graduated from Ranger School, a first for the program, and Johnson was the one to help guide them through the process. “Only someone wearing that tab can teach people to train to earn that tab,” Cole said. “Thank you, Jayson, for that.”

Cole recounted the events of November 2012, when Staff Sgt. Johnson was leading a combat patrol in a village known for enemy activity in Paktika Province.

As Johnson ensured accountability of his Soldiers, the patrol came under fire from a PKM machine gun. The initial impact struck a helmet Johnson was holding. A second burst hit his plate carrier, damaging equipment and sending shrapnel into his hand and arm. Despite being wounded, Johnson’s focus remained on his Soldiers, Cole said.

“Wounded under fire, his first instinct was not self-preservation. It was leadership,” Cole said.

While his Soldiers returned fire, Johnson moved to a secure position and continued directing the fight. He engaged the enemy, relayed updates to higher headquarters and coordinated the medical evacuation of another wounded Soldier. Only after supporting aircraft neutralized the threat did, he allows medics to treat his injuries.

Some wounds were treated immediately. However, a bullet fragment remained lodged in his arm and went undiscovered until a medical examination in 2025. “The passage of time does not diminish the significance of your actions,” Cole said. “Your career exemplifies the warrior ethos and sets the example for the aviators you train every day.”

Following the presentation, Lt. Col. Matthew Stockton, 1-145th battalion commander, pinned the medal on Johnson, as a purple heart recipient himself. Johnson thanked leaders, medical personnel and fellow Soldiers who supported him through the Purple Heart approval process and during the 2012 engagement.

He specifically recognized Jim Lamb and “Doc” Murphy for assisting with the award process, as well as Col. Stockton and Capt. Schorr for their leadership and support.

Johnson also acknowledged Soldiers who were with him during the firefight, including then-Staff Sgt. Collin McNair, who helped move him to cover; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daughtry and Sgt. 1st Class Adams, who maneuvered a machine gun team to provide suppressive fire and Master Sgt. McGee, who ensured the enemy threat was eliminated.

“And then to all of you guys in the room, thanks for being here today. Thank you.” Johnson said.

Find more photos from the ceremony here- https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCL5Af