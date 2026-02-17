48th CES EOD holds demonstration for local community

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron held an explosive ordnance disposal demonstration event showcasing the T7 robotic platform for the Feltwell Parish Council and local community members at RAF Feltwell, England, Feb. 13, 2026. The demonstration hosted community partners to gain a firsthand look at EOD assets and emphasize the Liberty Wing mission. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

RAF FELTWELL, England -- The 48th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal shop hosted a demonstration for the Feltwell Parish Council and local community members at RAF Feltwell, England on Feb. 13.

The primary mission of the EOD team is to protect the Liberty Wing's personnel, equipment, and resources from explosive hazards. This includes responding to any potential threats to the installation, encompassing everything from historic WWII unexploded ordnance, Improvised Explosive Devices to the safety and security of the wing’s fighter squadrons. The unit invited a handful of United Kingdom citizens on base to give better insight into the mission, operations, and equipment used on a consistent basis.

“The overriding theme of any EOD operation is safety,” said Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Donnan, 48th CES EOD explosive ordnance disposal flight chief. “These demonstrations can strengthen the partnership we share with our host nation and show the community that EOD is an asset for our collective safety.”

While demonstrations are often provided for military personnel, on-base students, or distinguished visitors, this event marked the first community member demonstration in three years and focused on partnership, public safety, and transparency.

This unique opportunity to connect with the local community served as a direct way to educate and reassure. “It’s important to show people in the local community what we do and why we do it,” said Senior Airman Cole Childs, 48th CES explosive ordnance disposal team member. “We tell people about what EOD is and what mission areas we have, as well as showing equipment that we use to perform these missions.”

“Feltwell and the 48th Fighter Wing have been side by side for many years,” said Victoria Quamina, 48th Fighter Wing community relations advisor. “It’s important to connect with the other side of the fence and educate.” EOD covered numerous topics during the demonstration, ranging from their robotic platforms and bomb suits, all the way to explosive ordnance in the shape of C-4. They also covered ordnance hazards they may encounter in the area, identification of unexploded ordnances, and the remaining 10 mission areas for Air Force EOD.

“The focus was less on the ‘how’ and more on the ‘why.’ This partnership is essential for the safety and well-being of the residents they represent,” said Donnan. “This was a significant event primarily because it serves as a direct way to educate and reassure the community.”

Demonstrations like this can strengthen partnerships with host nations and show the community that EOD serves as an asset for collective safety, allowing the sharing of tactics, techniques, and procedures, while enhancing the capabilities of participating nations and strengthening the NATO alliance.

“Regardless of the weather, we had a great time,” said Quamina. “We hope to do this more in the future.”