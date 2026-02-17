Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Retiree Luncheon Draws Large Turnout

Photo By Michael A Furlano | FRCSW has been repairing Navy and Marine Corps aircraft for over 106 years. Over that time, the command has had many employees… see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael A Furlano | FRCSW has been repairing Navy and Marine Corps aircraft for over 106 years. Over that...... read more read more

FRCSW has been repairing Navy and Marine Corps aircraft for over 106 years. Over that time, the command has had many employees come and go but the majority of our folks stay aboard for the long haul and end up retiring from federal service. In early November 2025, the FRCSW retirees gathered for their 33rd retiree’s reunion luncheon held this year at Elijah’s restaurant.

The personnel that gathered retired under some of the commands past names such as: Naval Aviation Depot (NADEP; 1987-2001); Assembly and Repair Department (A&R; 1940-1967); Overhaul and Repair Department (O&R; 1919-1940); Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF; 1967-1987) and Naval Air Depot (NAVAIR 2001-2006). However, no matter the name, the work these patriots performed has greatly contributed to the success of the command.

The retiree luncheons Are run by the retirement committee, Ms. Arline Critchlow (1973-2014), Mr. George Fernandez (1971-2014) and his lovely wife Christy, Ms. Christina Cosio (1984-2023), Ms. Linda Gonzalez-Guerra (1978-2020), Ms. Jan Castor (1977-2009), and Mr. John Delaney (1973-2009). The committee meets monthly throughout the year to decide on a location, cost, and type of food for the event.

This year the team was gifted “Pieces of the Rock;” Jackrabbits to Jets Books, Hank Caruso animated pictures of North Island and the command, and USS Midway Tickets, which were raffled off at the event.

The committee would like to thank Mr. Frank Belville for his gift of a picture of North Island with 4 carriers; Tom Garcia, who gifted a Jackrabbits to Jets book; Ms. Ginny Lovell’s donation of the Swarovski Crystal and Silver Earrings she made herself and Mr. Scott Janes who donated his photography services for the event.

Throughout the year, the team updates the retiree photo slideshow of past and present workers from the depot to include any new retirees. Examples of some of the pictures included are: Admirals who visited the depot, previous Commanding Officers, Federal Managers Association (FMA), Superintendents Association, North Island Association (NIA) members, and events held during the retirees time “on the rock”. In October this year, Mr., John Delaney hosted a retirees golf tournament at San Vicente Golf Course with another set for next spring. The group also hosts a yearly fish fry at Sea View Heritage Park on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). They have generated photo albums with pictures from 1918 to present day of the depot and people who worked there. There are plaques, albums with previous command publications such as; NARF Newsletters, Depot Talks, and FRCSW Almanacs. There was also some memorabilia available to view and the retiree team maintains an “Angel Wings” album of those employees who have fallen.

The retirees reunion committee is always looking for newly retired personnel to add to their list for the yearly luncheons; news that affects former employees and, unfortunately, to learn if any of our teammates have passed. If you are close to retiring, please send your name and email to mailto:nadepfrcretirees@gmail.com or contact Arline Critchlow at 619-729-1760. The committee also encourages retirees to join the Facebook page named “NARF-NADEP-FRCSW Retirees”. Retirees post updates on themselves, healthcare questions and answers, federal updates, information about previous employee’s life status and news that affects the group. We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you at the next luncheon in 2025.

FRCSW employees of today and yesterday were and are the Backbone of Military Readiness!