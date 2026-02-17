Retired Air Force Gen. Henry Viccellio Jr., former AFMC Commander, dies at 85

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Retired Air Force Gen. Henry Viccellio Jr., former Air Force Materiel Command Commander, died Feb. 5. He was 85 years old.

Viccellio served as the second AFMC Commander from June 1995 to May 1997. He retired from active duty military service in June 1997, after 35 years of service.

The general was commissioned following graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1962. Viccellio held a variety of assignments in flying and logistics fields, as well as command positions at the wing, center and Air Staff levels.

He was a command pilot with more than 3,300 hours in fighter aircraft, and he flew 235 combat missions in Southeast Asia. His primary aircraft included the F-100, A-1E, F-4D/E, F-16 and F-15.

Viccellio received several awards throughout his service career, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal; Distinguished Service Medal; Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster; Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster; Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; Air Medal with 11 oak leaf clusters; and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm.

Funeral services will be held at the Cook Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bainbridge Island, Washington. Burial services will take place at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery.