READY TODAY, STRONGER TOMORROW: ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD’S BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION FORGES LETHAL, READY FORCE

Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Michael Fouts, assigned to the 1-158thth Infantry Regiment, finishes the 12-mile ruck march during Best Warrior Competition in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. Ruck marches are essential military exercises that involve marching long distances while carrying a weighted rucksack, designed to build strength, stamina, and mental fortitude. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran) see less | View Image Page

More than two dozen Arizona National Guard Soldiers tested their military knowledge, physical endurance, and technical skills during the state’s annual Best Warrior Competition, held at Papago Park Military Reservation and Florence Military Reservation, Feb. 10-12. The three-day event identified the top Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers who will represent Arizona at regional and potentially national levels.

The competition began with a Tactical Athletic Assessment, followed by timed warrior tasks and battle drills on Expert Soldier Badge lanes. The first day concluded with an Army Combat Fitness Test, measuring strength and agility under stress.

Soldiers navigated varied terrain that simulate forward deployed conditions, weapons proficiency evaluations and additional warrior task assessments. Once competitors returned to home station, they faced an appearance board where they were questioned on Army doctrine and leadership principles.

The event culminated in a 12-mile ruck march, a final test of endurance and mental fortitude. “Over these three days, we challenged skill and spirit," said 1st Sgt. Robert Cochran, Best Warrior Competition Noncommissioned Officer in Charge. "The land navigation, ruck marches, marksmanship, fitness challenges were all designed to mirror the stress of combat. These events prove that our Soldiers have the mental and physical fortitude to overcome any obstacle placed in front of them."

This year’s group included a mix of first-time participants and seasoned veterans, such as Sgt. Michael Fouts, the 2025 National Soldier of the Year, and Staff Sgt. Logan Dornon, the 2025 Arizona NCO of the Year.

“It’s an honor to compete alongside the best Soldiers in the state,” said Fouts. “These events are critical; they push us beyond our limits and ensure we are not just proficient but ready for any mission that comes our way.”

The competition reinforces the Arizona National Guard’s focus on building disciplined, physically fit and technically proficient Soldiers capable of operating in complex environments. By reinforcing individual readiness and adherence to standards, the event contributes to the overall preparedness of the force.

As a dual-status force, the Arizona Army National Guard maintains readiness to respond to state emergencies under the direction of the governor while remaining trained and equipped to deploy in support of federal missions worldwide. Competitions such as Best Warrior strengthen the skills and resilience required to defend the homeland, support civil authorities and contribute to national defense objectives in an evolving security environment.

Following last year's success, Fouts took home Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, he will move on to compete at the regional level.