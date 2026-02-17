U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command activated under T2COM

Photo By Jean Wines | Lt. Gen. Michael McCurry, commanding general, Futures and Concepts Command, and Command Sergeant Major William Justice, command sergeant major, Futures and Concepts Command, unfurl the colors at the Futures and Concepts Command activation ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Jean Wines.) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — The U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command was officially activated during a ceremony held at the Fort Eustis Club on Feb. 12.

Lt. Gen. Michael C. McCurry assumed command as the FCC commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice assumed responsibility as the command sergeant major. FCC also recently welcomed Chief Warrant Officer 5 Heath A. Stamm to the command team.

The establishment of FCC as a command comes after Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll announced the Army Transformation Initiative, an effort aimed to accelerate transformation and improve force structure to ensure the Army remains the world’s most lethal and ready land force.

Together with the U.S. Army Recruiting Command and Combined Arms Command, FCC will function as a major subordinate command under the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command. T2COM is an Army Command responsible for force generation, training, doctrine, leader development, and modernization.

Gen. David M Hodne, T2COM commanding general, was the presiding officer and host of the ceremony. During his speech, he emphasized the importance of FCC to the overall mission of T2COM, ensuring Soldiers are prepared for the complexities of future warfare.

“As the character of war evolves in real-time, the Futures and Concepts Command remains central to the Army’s transformation efforts,” Hodne shared. “From warfighting concepts, to documenting requirements, to rigorous experimentation and delivering capabilities to our formations, this command is critical to today’s and tomorrow’s Army.”

The three-star command, FCC, with over 25,000 personnel worldwide, will build on the legacy of the Army Capabilities Integration Center and Futures and Concepts Center, serving as the Army’s primary organization for developing and authenticating concepts, experiments, requirements, integration, and research underpinned by analytical rigor.

During his remarks, McCurry acknowledged the significance of FCC’s transition from a Center to a Command to drive the development of concepts and capabilities for the Army.

“It is an era of accelerating change and renewed power of competition; in that fight the intellectual high ground is the most vital terrain we can seize and hold,” McCurry stated. “It is here, within this command, that the intellectual work of winning the next war will be done.”

McCurry explained his vision for the new command, emphasizing a focus on driving integration of new capabilities in the design of the future Army and ensuring every concept and capability is developed joint and coalition-focused.

“We will challenge assumptions, foster a culture of innovation, and work tirelessly to ensure that the concepts we develop today become the decisive capabilities our Soldiers wield on the battlefield of tomorrow,” McCurry avowed. “The work we do here will echo on battlefields yet unknown and will provide the decisive edge for generations of American warfighters.”

The activation of FCC represents the Army’s commitment to innovation, intellectual dominance, and future readiness. This new change brings together key Army efforts into one unified command.

For more information on FCC, visit http://www.army.mil/FuturesandConceptsCommand.