    Gen. Brunson Welcomes Newly Commissioned ROK Officers at First Joint Service Academy Ceremony Since 2017

    02.19.2026

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, participated in the integrated commissioning ceremony for the Republic of Korea’s military academies at Gyeryongdae, South Chungcheong Province, Feb. 20, 2026.
    Brunson pinned second lieutenant rank on a Republic of Korea Army officer during the event, which brought together graduates of the Army, Navy and Air Force academies for a joint commissioning for the first time in nine years, since 2017.
    “To the newly commissioned officers, welcome to the profession of arms,” Brunson said. “You represent the future of our alliance, and we’re honored to serve alongside you as teammates, partners and friends in defense of the Republic of Korea.”

    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Commissioning ceremony
    commissioning

