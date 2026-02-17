Profile in Readiness – Lt. Jill Becker – at NMRTC Bremerton

It’s not easy to catch up with a Navy Nurse Corps officer helping run half a dozen clinics, oversee over a hundred staff and coordinate healthcare for nearly 14,000 eligible beneficiaries.

Even when such efforts have resulted in being recognized as Junior Officer of the Quarter for Fourth Quarter of calendar year 2025 at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.

Lt. Jill Alyse Becker was recently acknowledged as recipient of the award.

“Lt. Becker’s unwavering dedication, exceptional performance, and commitment to excellence have set a high standard. This recognition is well-deserved,” stated Capt. Karla Lepore, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer. “Congratulations, Lt. Becker. Your achievements speak volumes about your dedication to the mission of NMRTC Bremerton!”

Becker professed it was an honor for her leadership to nominate her for such praise.

“It is humbling to be individually recognized when this accolade is a result of the teamwork of our Sailors and leaders on the deck plate working towards the mission. This is also a call to action to not become complacent and keep striving for success,” said Becker, a Sugar Land, Texas native, Kempner High School class of 2012, Texas A&M University 2016 alumnus and Texas Woman’s University [Houston] class of 2019 graduate.

As NMRTC Bremerton Primary Care Clinics assistant department head, Becker is charged with supporting the direction of Family Medicine, Urgent Care, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Operational Readiness, and Immunization clinics.

“We oversee more than 120 staff members in the care of [approximately] 13,800 primary care beneficiaries,” said Becker, noting that she is daily reminded on the importance of ensuring her staff are a ready medical force capable of generating and sustaining warfighter readiness for Navy fleet assets entrusted to their care.

“We have [our] Operational Readiness Clinic dedicated to optimizing the warfighter by ensuring their medical preparation is satisfactory for daily duty and deployments,” explained Becker. “Although most of my current role is administrative, wearing my RN [registered nurse] badge every day is a gentle self-reminder that it is my primary duty to train corpsmen and maintain mission engagement, whether that is through answering medical questions, giving guidance, or setting a good example.”

Helping direct clinical care for active duty, retirees, and dependent patients is a critical responsibility of her Primary Care assistant department head position. Just as imperative is managing enhanced training and education for hospital corpsmen at her clinics.

“Our department is full of motivators. The biggest challenge is being able to filter everyone through specialized training pipelines like Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training or at Madigan Army Medical Center [a designated Level II Trauma Center capable of offering high level of care for severe injuries] that expose Sailors to trauma scenarios rather than typical clinic workflow. We owe proper training to our Sailors so they will be able to outperform us on the battlefield. Luckily, we have training time for events like Battle Ready Training Tuesdays where our staff can enhance clinical competencies through hands on stations,” Becker said

Backer’s career – six years and counting – started at an early age for her.

“I’ve always been drawn to the armed services and went through a stint as a child where I wanted to be an Army combat medic. Ultimately, the allure of the hospital ships drew me to the Navy,” said Becker,

After following her love of cultures and desire to study abroad, she obtained her degree in International Studies with a focus in communication and media at Texas A&M University. Yet there was still the desire to follow her childhood ambitions of military service and medicine. She decided to pursue becoming a nurse and obtained her Bachelor of Science with a Major in Nursing in 2019 from Texas Woman’s University.

She commissioned as a U.S. Navy ensign through the Nurse Candidate Program, a scholarship route that assisted financially with nursing school in exchange for commissioned years of service.

Becker attested that the “prospect of job security before graduation was also reassuring at a time when my colleagues were stressing about interviews and resumes. I was able to be a civilian during the entirety of nursing school before fully investing in the military lifestyle during Officer Development School.”

From ODS in Newport, Rhode Island, she was assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth as a medical-surgical nurse on a multiservice ward, ultimately serving as charge nurse. While at NMC Portsmouth, she deployed with a large medical team to Takoma Park, Maryland for a COVID-19 relief mission in January 2022, following by a three-month trauma rotation at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, Virginia in the summer of 2022. She also fulfilled her initial interest in hospital ships, embarking on USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as part of Continuing Promise 22 mission to Central and South America in the fall of 2022.

Her next duty assignment was in the Caribbean at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay. Becker served as a department head for the only Department of War Home Health Facility, where she provided clinical oversight and care to six Special Category Residents and led a team of 17 foreign national, civil service, and active-duty staff.

Her accumulated experience - from helping stop the spread of a highly infectious viral disease to working in a joint command on a humanitarian assistance mission and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care to overseas command posting – has prepared her for where she is now in her Navy Nurse Corps career “Each duty station has been fundamental for development, both personally and professionally. NMC Portsmouth honed my clinical skillset while giving me lifelong friendships forged by service. USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay was an introduction to leadership roles and a test of resilience. NMRTC Bremerton has rewarded my leaps of faith when challenging myself with new roles. Fortunately, I was able to connect with mentors and peers along the way that have been inspirations, sounding boards, and newfound family,” shared Becker.

Becker credits her wife, Paige, for providing encouragement as she continues to provide care for those in need.

“She is my motivator. I’m grateful for her dedication as a military spouse, learning new lingo, navigating new duty stations, and the being the best support system to come home to,” said Becker.

When asked to sum up her experience here in Navy Medicine, Becker replied, “Navy Medicine has afforded me all the opportunities listed in the recruiting pamphlet. I have developed a professional skillset, traveled abroad, and serve a greater purpose alongside high caliber individuals.”