NAVWAR Highlights Readiness and Sailor Self-Sufficiency as Top Priorities at 2026 WEST

Photo By Ramon Go | Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus, commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, speaks with industry partners in the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion at the San Diego Convention Center during WEST 2026 Conference, Feb. 11, 2026. WEST 2026 Conference brings together Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard leaders alongside with industry and academic experts for a three-day forum to exchange insights and strengthen networks to support maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) was a key presence at the 2026 U.S. Naval Institute and AFCEA WEST Conference Feb. 10-12. Hosted at the San Diego Convention Center, WEST is known as the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, bringing together Navy, Marine Corps and Coast guard leaders with industry and academia experts.

The theme was “Sustaining Maritime Dominance: Warfighting Readiness for the Future Fight.” High-level Navy officials were in attendance, with both Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan providing remarks that bookended the event respectively.

NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus spoke on the command priorities at the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion Stage. Aligned with the CNO’s pillars of foundry, fleet and fight, he emphasized how NAVWAR fits into that vision by operationalizing readiness and providing crucial information warfighting capability.

“The Sailors are our line judge to determine if NAVWAR is delivering on-target capability,” said Rothenhaus. “Ensuring that we deliver capability that enables self-sufficiency, rapid learning, decision superiority and reliable capability in the most contested battlespace —that is at the core of our mission.”

Rothenhaus emphasized the importance of industry partnerships, citing rapid contracting mechanisms and commercial best practices to accelerate delivery. Through its Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) and contracting office, NAVWAR is dedicated to open transparency and communication with industry and academia experts by publicizing Commercial Solutions Openings and acquisition priorities on its public-facing website.

“We want to collaborate with industry to build on America’s great asymmetric advantage to develop brilliant technologies that are capable of performing in the harshest environment—at sea,” he said. “Reducing friction and lowering the barrier of entry are among some of the actions we are taking to listen to our industry partners and adopt your best practices.”

At the Information Warfare pavilion, participants had the opportunity to converse with NAVWAR small business representatives and learn more about the technology developed by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. Ranging from augmented and virtual reality to enhanced network connectivity, the technological efforts enable Sailors with next-generation tools adapt in any environment.

“WEST highlights the fusion of advanced technology and Naval strategy. NIWC Pacific is proud to be at the heart of the Information Warfare Pavilion, where we are demonstrating the very tools that define the modern battlespace,” said Mike “Spock” McMillan, executive director of NIWC Pacific. “Our mission and purpose is to deliver a decisive information advantage to our warfighters, and the cyber capabilities and information-centric systems our displays represent are engineered to deliver on that purpose.”

Representatives from Program Executive Offices (PEO) Digital and Enterprise Services; Manpower, Logistics and Business (MLB); and Command, Control, Computers, Communications and Information (C4I) were also in attendance at WEST and the accompanying Department of Navy Digital Warfighting Symposium, which took place concurrently at the San Diego Convention Center.

In order to develop and maintain next-generation capability in any environment, NAVWAR is committed to collaboration with industry and maintaining an open dialogue. The 2026 WEST Conference was an opportunity for Rothenhaus to communicate NAVWAR’s priorities and needs to the public, in the interest of operationalizing the Fleet according to CNO’s guidelines.

About NAVWAR:

NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.